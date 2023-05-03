Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Beats Marvel’s Formula Problems

While Gunn isn’t the only filmmaker who has a knack for cosmic comic yarns full of mischief and moxie, he remains one of the few genuine auteurs that Marvel Studios allows a wide range of latitude. He makes films; not product launches. To be sure, there are inevitable concessions provided to the commercial side in Vol. 3 (perhaps including the most ungainly element of what is a fairly top-heavy film), however Gunn has always been a filmmaker able to cut through the commerce and see the humanity of what others might deem as merely IP. And for his final adventure with these glorified space pirates, he’s found the grace to make a fairly wistful character study gussied up in the trappings of a Marvel romp. Whenever the movie rests on Cooper’s pensive raccoon, it’s working in a way the MCU hasn’t in a long time.

Luckily then, most of the movie is about Rocket, which becomes apparent from the aforementioned opening. It introduces us not only to the raccoon’s alt-rock tastes but also the movie’s setup. As last seen during the Guardians’ Christmas special (which you don’t need to have watched to follow along), the Guardians are now living in a floating den of iniquity for space pirates called Knowhere. It’s filled with all the usual suspects: Kraglin (Sean Gunn), a former ravager turned part-time Guardian, Cosmo (Maria Bakalova), a Soviet space dog who survived her one-way trip into orbit and is now a talking adventurer in her own right, and of course the main team.

Alas, despite the colorful locale, the atmosphere is bleak as Pratt’s Quill mopes over the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), whose convoluted absence after the events Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame (2018, 2019) is glossed over to be “she doesn’t remember who she is.” One senses Gunn as a writer-director is struggling to adapt to what Marvel did with the Guardians in his absence. However, it ultimately plays to his advantage, adding yet another layer of regret to the most intimate and barebones plotting of Gunn’s three MCU films. Hence, shortly after the movie begins, the Guardians are attacked by a new threat and Rocket is left at death’s door. Worse still, given that he was so badly experimented on by his “maker,” an intergalactic Frankenstein with a god complex called the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the Guardians are forced to hunt this Holy One down if they want to save Rocket’s life.

The movie is thus divided across two tracks: the Guardians’ various space escapades that bring them closer to understanding the true malevolence of Rocket’s god/demon, and poignant flashbacks of Rocket’s youth where he was the prized pupil of the High Evolutionary, and fairly carefree despite his suffering. He even had other talking animal friends whose good humor belies the nasty and extremely painful-looking implants the High Evolutionary has installed on their bodies.

So yes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the darkest installment in its trilogy. Yet unlike certain other superhero properties, the new shadings of gray and melancholy are not an affectation or thin coat of paint. It is in service to a film that sincerely enjoys spending time with its protagonists, and takes to heart the old adage that suffering builds character. Whenever it gets lost in Rocket’s revelries, which are interspersed throughout the story, the film has a sharper edge than most Disney films, but it’s also a tone of greater earnestness, sentimentality, and heart than Marvel’s entire Phase Four.

The film is often able to balance this shadow, too, by basking in the sillier side of Gunn’s imagination during the other Guardians’ best sequences. For instance, the first act features a break-in of a bioengineered space station. Think as if the interior of the human body in Fantastic Voyage was floating across the stars… and covered in athlete’s foot. The whole aesthetic makes you giggle for reasons you can’t quite pinpoint. It’s Gunn’s singular brand of frivolity that only heightens as the Guardians stumble across the set piece in candy-colored space suits like children who’ve been left in a classroom unsupervised.