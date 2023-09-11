15 DC Characters That the Movies Completely Wasted

10. Martian Manhunter

Speaking of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the choice to randomly shoehorn Martian Manhunter into a post-credits scene of a four-hour movie never ceases to baffle. The creative decision even occurred years after the film was shot, with Snyder deciding he wanted to tease (like a comic book) something that would come next, even though his film would never have a sequel. It still seems like an only half-reasoned creative choice that makes for a head-scratching sequence where Ben Affleck is asked, in reshoots, to play it nonchalantly when a martian shows up to his door. Recall this is the same guy who tried to Pontius Pilate Superman only one movie ago for being an undocumented immigrant. The scene also undermines the only good scene Diane Lane had in the film when her Ma Kent comforted Lois Lane, and it turns out to be a gag (which was not the scene Lane or Amy Adams shot). Lulz, amirite?

9. Joker

If one were to say anything about the amount of screen time Jared Leto’s Joker had in the first Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it would be that it was too much. If we never see a Joker with a “damaged” tat again, it’ll be too soon. Yet this also speaks to what a wasted opportunity this take on Mistah J was. The DCEU Joker was supposed to be one that at last unpacked the grotesque, toxic, and “mad” love story of Joker and Harley Quinn, as well as a version of the character who interacted with a wider array of folks than Batman and his associates. Instead we got James Franco from Spring Breakers with green hair.

8. Harley Quinn

If we are to speak about the blown potential of Joker, we must also recognize what never materialized with Harley. This is by no means a knock at Margot Robbie, who became an A-list movie star for a reason after 2016’s Suicide Squad. And while her charisma was through the roof in that film, she really nailed the character’s manic energy and mercurial nature in her two subsequent appearances.

Even so, the DCEU never really embraced the character’s full potential. In fact, it’s fair to wonder if the studio was afraid of really traversing her most famous character arc in the comics: first by never truly exploring her relationship with Joker because Leto’s interpretation was so disastrous, and next by refusing to unpack how she moved on from that relationship, likely in part because WB feared any hints of LBTQ+ romance in Chinese and Middle Eastern markets…. So, the DCEU tapped danced around Harley’s character arc in those three films while letting the HBO Max animated series actually do it justice.

7. Perry White

It’s become fashionable on the internet to revise the history of the DCEU and suggest everything was literate and high-minded before Justice League was taken away from Snyder. Yet if that were the case, how would one explain what happened to Laurence Fishburne’s Perry White in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice? Introduced as a slightly more grounded newsman and editor in Man of Steel (at least compared to previous attempts by Jackie Cooper and Frank Langella), the only thing of note Fishburne’s Perry got to do was save Jenny (Olsen?) from the rubble of a falling building in a sequence that echoed 9/11 to the point of tastelessness. Yet come BvS, this slightly more serious characterization was dropped for a glorified cameo where Fishburne constantly shouts at Clark Kent to cover a sports game. Maybe he was lucky they didn’t ask him back for JL?

6. Robin

In all honesty, the Bat-Family dynamic remains the one element of Batman mythos that hasn’t been seriously explored in live-action. His origins, relationships with Joker, Catwoman, and Superman, and even his Dark Knight Returns-like retirement have all been at least attempted in the last 20 years. But Robin, the surrogate son who fixes something broken in lonely Bruce Wayne? Never gets an appearance no matter how many times WB reboots the character. BvS changed that by revealing Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne had a Robin… and that he died violently off-screen. Which, dude, make him even darker. Yawn.