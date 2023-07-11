Superman: Legacy and What It Takes To Be a Great Onscreen Man of Steel

The Clark Kent aspect sometimes gets lost in Superman adaptations, and it’s easy to understand why. Clark’s a nerd, nowhere near as exciting or powerful as his alter-ego. That’s certainly the case with Zack Snyder‘s movies, which largely ignored the classic Clark, but was also true of Reeves, who played Clark like a screen hero of the era. The ’90s series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman did put more emphasis on the hero’s civilian identity, but Dean Cain played the reporter as slick and handsome, making Superman the square.

To be sure, there are merits to all of these takes on the character. But by downplaying the meek nature of Clark Kent, the actors distance themselves from a key aspect of Superman. Yes, Superman is an alien with godlike powers, living among people he could destroy with a flick of the wrist. But he’s also a Kansas boy raised by the wholesome Kents. He loves humanity and is inspired by their courage and capacity to do good, which is why he so utterly loves Lois Lane (and attempts to pair him with Wonder Woman are wrong-headed).

The best Superman performances, especially those by Reeve and voice actor Bud Collyer, understand that the Man of Tomorrow’s amazing powers mean nothing if not couched in a love for humanity. Surprisingly, this aspect is most foregrounded in shows that emphasize Superman’s earliest days, making John Haymes Newton and Gerard Christopher of Superboy, Tom Welling of Smallville, and even Jack Quaid on the new Adult Swim cartoon My Adventures with Superman, great models for Corenswet to follow. As these Clark-centric takes remind us, Superman works best not when he’s above humanity, but when he sees the value in every person, even mild-mannered bumblers.

Superman Must Be an Inspiration

This emphasis on Clark’s humanity is so important because it gets at a key aspect of Superman. Ask any of the character’s detractors what they don’t like about him, and you’re likely to hear the same complaint: “Superman is too powerful and too perfect. He’s unrelatable.” But as writer Grant Morrison has made clear throughout their career, Superman doesn’t reflect our reality; he inspires us to make a better one. “My version of Superman has always been this idea of what’s the best humanity can be,” Morrison told Den of Geek in 2022. “He’s got super strength, and he’s got super resolve, but he also has super compassion and super understanding.”

Morrison captured that essence in a single page from All-Star Superman #10 (2008). Drawn by Frank Quitely, with inks and colors by Jamie Grant and letters by Travis Lanham, the page follows a troubled young woman about to jump off of a building. Just before she gives up, Superman suddenly appears behind her, his massive hand resting softly on her shoulder. “You’re much stronger than you think you are,” he tells the girl, before giving her a hug.

The best Superman portrayals have operated in the same way. When Collyer’s Superman expresses disappointment in the racists who want to harm a kid, when Reeve’s Superman reminds Lois of the safety in air travel, when Hoechlin responds to a compliment about his costume by saying, “Thanks! My mom made it,” they capture the Last Son of Krypton’s relationship to humanity. He wants us to be better than we are.