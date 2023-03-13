Joker 2 Set Photos and Footage Reveal Lady Gaga’s New Harley Quinn

The Joker sequel is happening. For all director Todd Phillips‘s insistence that his 2019 movie Joker wasn’t a traditional superhero movie, complete with a seemingly definitive end for Clown Prince of Crime Arthur Dent, he’s back with a sequel. That’s not too much of a surprise, given the $1.074 billion the R-rated movie earned at the box office.

What is a surprise, however, is the movie’s highfalutin title, Joker: Folie à Deux, and Phillips’s plans to make it a musical. This time, the returning Joaquin Phoenix is joined by Lady Gaga as Dr. Harleen Quinzel aka Harley Quinn. You can see the very first look at Gaga in the role in this Valentine’s message from Phillips posted back in February:

We’ve all been scratching our heads about what, exactly, this movie is supposed to be. The gritty take on the Joker certainly had its flourishes, most notably the heavily memed “Rock and Roll, Pt. 2” stairtop dance sequence. But nothing in the movie indicated what a Joker musical would look like. And the first set pictures from the new movie, which features Arthur Dent running from other Jokers, don’t help, either.

The latest photos leaked from set may give us a glimpse of Lady Gaga as Quinzel, but they don’t tell us much more about Phillips’s plans. The images show a bundled-up Quinzel, a gray cap pulled tightly over her bleach-blond hair, getting into a car.