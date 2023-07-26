Secret Invasion Episode 6 Finale Review: None of the Marvels

As their confrontation progresses, though, G’iah and Gravik end up get pumped full of various Endgame DNA bits and bobs by the Super Skrull machine, becoming two of the most powerful beings in the galaxy, so it’s time for the inevitable Marvel CGI battle to commence.

The effects are really ropey, and the outcome doesn’t pack a punch because we never really spent that much time getting to know G’iah. We don’t understand why she would quickly become the victor over Gravik, or even whether her winning the fight is a good thing, given that she isn’t particularly interested in taking a peaceful path like Talos. It feels hugely underwhelming, and G’iah’s subsequent uneasy agreement with Sonya (Olivia Colman) to be used as an asset to humanity going forward rings false. Girl, you have Captain Marvel space survival powers now, did you know you can just leave all this nonsense behind?

In the end, CGI Gravik was dispatched without too much trouble. We know that he was just about to start a nuclear war, but all the gravitas in the world from Ben-Adir couldn’t make those high stakes seem believable, or his villain that interesting. It’s a shame that he only got a few scenes to show how tremendous he is in this series. I suspect that his Skrull villain will unfortunately be remembered as a bit of a flop, despite his merciless killing of Maria Hill and Talos. Hopefully, his involvement in Secret Invasion (and Barbie) already got him booked for some decent gigs in the future.

Meanwhile, the show itself deals with the future the only way the MCU knows how: sweeping the issues under the rug with throwaway lines like “we just conveniently learned that the Kree want peace talks now” or whatever. I guess we don’t have to worry about the Skrull invasion anymore, that can be dealt with offscreen. The peace talks between the two races went well and the Skrulls left, they can say. Okay, I guess. Sigh.

There aren’t even any wild finale twists to discuss here. Anyone hoping for some Skrull storage warehouse reveals went hungry. Rhodey and Ross were fine. I’m sure the Super Skrull machine can be chucked in the ocean next to that giant Celestial corpse from Eternals, never to be bothered with again beyond a quick quip or Easter egg. I can’t say I’m looking forward to any future Super Skrull appearances by Clarke, either. She’s a fine actress but if that dodgy CGI punch-up was anything to go by, adding her myriad superpowers to future team-ups will be a confusing eyesore, and we’re already maxed out on those.

I don’t want to spend this finale review moaning the entire time, so I’m trying to pick through the nonsense and find the good in Secret Invasion. Olivia Colman was typically brilliant, always is. Jackson and Cheadle tried their best to make these scripts interesting with committed performances, always do. Visually, excluding the CGI, it was certainly the best-looking of the MCU shows to date, with excellent lighting and some interesting design choices. It did attempt to explore some political and sociological ideas about the plight of refugees and the way we respond to people we consider to be outsiders, with “attempt” being the operative word. A failed attempt is still an attempt.