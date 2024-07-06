The Best Movie Villain Introductions of All Time

25. Alonzo Harris in Training Day (2001)

Above we recognize the visual power of a villain who is introduced killing scores of men with each swing of his arm. However, the power of a single performance can move mountains. Consider then Denzel Washington’s deceptively quiet introduction in Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day. While the performance is rightly remembered these days for Washington’s supernova speechifying at the climax, he’s introduced silently attempting to savor his breakfast and read the newspaper. He also makes mincemeat of the film’s would-be hero, rookie cop Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), between sips of coffee.

On Jake’s first day on narcotics, he meets legendary detective Alonzo at a diner where Washington completely bends the law of physics until Jake and the audience find themselves orbiting Alonzo’s center of gravity. He does this by forcing Jake, and ourselves, to wait while he finishes the paper. Every second of dead air adds to the unexpected tension. Then through a rapid barrage of sticks and carrots, classic Denzel grins interspersed with literally shouting “boom” unexpectedly to make his captive audience flinch, Washington dominates the scene and instantly begins his attempt to seduce us to a world of vice. In baby steps, he urges Jake to admit he fancied his female partner and slept with her while having a wife and child at home. In a minute, he’s corrupted the hero and the kind of film we’re watching.

24. Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Everything about Immortan Joe is an affectation as carefully scripted and designed as any performance for the screen and stage. And the designs this character—and by extension director George Miller and costumer Jenny Beavan—imagined are quite ingenious. Like a certain Dark Sith elsewhere on this list, Joe breathes through a mask that has painted on its countenance a screaming grin fit for the helm of a samurai or demon; his hair is long like a Viking god’s; and his eyes stare with a piercing redness out of a hulking frame. But once you squint closer, that same frame is squeezed into body armor that sculpts fake abs over Joe’s flabby, oozing tummy; and those red eyes actually look more bloodshot on the aged face of Hugh Keays-Byrne.

The brilliance of Immortan Joe’s introduction is we’re shown the truth first through a series of extreme closeups. Here is a sad, dying old man covered in sores and other ghastly skin irritations who is sickly clinging to life through a ventilator as weakly as he clings to power. We see the Leer in the lie before we get him going through the motions of typical villain bravado as he informs his thirsty subjects that they must not become “become addicted to water, because it will take hold of you and you will resent its absence.” We see at once a tyrant in decline, and one stupid enough to risk his entire kingdom by raising the banners because his “wives” (read: sex slaves) fled his grotesque countenance.

23. Eve Harrington in All About Eve (1950)

Some villains make their introduction by striking with an iron fist. Others intrigue and seduce with the velvet glove. Such is our run-in with the titular character of Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s All About Eve. A decidedly insider dark comedy about the sins and petty jealousies of show business, All About Eve begins at a gilded and prestigious awards ceremony where one Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter) is awarded a prize for being America’s darling and new It Girl. Yet more than Eve’s benign smile, what catches the eyes is the tepid applause of George Sanders’ Addison DeWitt and the entire absence of movement at all by Celeste Holm and Bette Davis—lest you count Davis’ eye daggers.

All About Eve begins with a question that Sanders’ voiceover makes explicit: Why do these people so clearly hate the pretty young thing? “Eve the cover girl, the golden girl, the girl next door,” Sanders mockingly intones. “The girl on the moon. Time has been good to Eve. Life goes where she goes… You all know all about Eve. What can there be to know that you don’t know?” The sinister implication of that tease makes the beginning of the film deliciously cynical and sets the stage for Baxter’s doe eyes to instantly betray a femme fatale interior during the movie’s many flashbacks.