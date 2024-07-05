Ranking the Best Star Wars Lightsaber Fights Ever

Taking place 10 years after the fight on Mustafar that left Anakin scarred and forever reliant on his menacing suit, their duel in the finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is an impeccable addition to this series of clashes. On one side you have Darth Vader, who has become a nearly unstoppable force of dark side power, a monster who no longer resembles the brave Jedi Knight Obi-Wan once knew. On the other you have Obi-Wan, who shut himself off from the Force until a rescue mission brought him face to face with his former apprentice. And yet, the pair are still evenly matched.

What’s best about this duel is the storytelling that unfolds during the scene. Even after all this time, the master/padawan dynamic is still evident, with Vader so obviously still trying to prove himself to the man who basically raised him. For all of his anger and power, Darth Vader can’t best his former teacher and friend, even after he collapses the ground around him.

This duel is an apt mid-point between Mustafar and their final fight on the Death Star in A New Hope, concluding story threads from the Prequel Trilogy while also bridging the gap to Obi-Wan’s ultimate sacrifice in the Original Trilogy.

11. Ahsoka vs. Morgan Elsbeth on Peridea in Ahsoka

This isn’t the first time that Ahsoka and Morgan Elsbeth have fought, the two went head-to-head for the first time in The Mandalorian on the planet Corvus. Elsbeth proved to be a capable opponent, even when her only weapon was a Beskar spear. Ahsoka won that battle and brought Elsbeth to justice, but the Imperial magistrate wasn’t done.

In Ahsoka, it’s revealed that Elsbeth is one of the last surviving Nightsisters of Dathomir, a sect of witchy Force-wielders whose magick gives them unique abilities. On the extragalactic planet of Peridea, the ancestral home of the Nightsisters, Elsbeth’s powers are unlocked once again as she wields the powerful Blade of Talzin against Ahsoka. Their climactic fight is the first time we get to see Nightsister powers in live-action, and Elsbeth proves to be an even more difficult opponent for Ahsoka this time around. There are also a bunch of zombie stormtroopers thrown into the mix, which just makes this high-stakes duel that much cooler.

10. Rey vs. Kylo Ren on the Wreck of a Death Star in The Rise of Skywalker

Rey and Kylo Ren have many epic fights over the course of the Sequel Trilogy, and their duel atop the sunken wreckage of a Death Star in The Rise of Skywalker is one of their best. Their skills are more evenly matched, the crashing of waves around them provides a dramatic backdrop, and the ending is pure Reylo fanfic fuel. The way that Rey backflips through the crashing water, finally in command of her powers. When Ren follows after her, unphased by the waves collapsing around him, his red lightsaber glowing menacingly through the mist. It’s just a beautiful sequence from beginning to end.