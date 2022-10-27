The Eerie Rise of Witches at the Movies

Further, The Wizard of Oz’s release in 1939 helped cement this good vs. evil trope, with the juxtaposition of The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda. Bad things only happen to the Wicked Witch, who commits despicable deeds throughout the film. Additionally, the film strengthened the idea of morality being tied to outward appearance. Not only was this the first major time a witch was depicted as good on film, with Glinda—whose appearance interestingly didn’t go on to influence witches thereafter—but it was also the first time a witch was portrayed as “ugly” by making her green onscreen, and with the now-stereotypical broomstick and pointy hat image. It tied the evil nature of witches to their looks and became a point of reference for all witch depictions thereafter.

This goes without saying that these “ugly” and negative characterizations of witches are chiefly rooted in anti-Semitic stereotypes—large hooked noses, pointed hats, discolored skin, greed, etc. It’s disturbing how along with the gendered treatment of witches, it also went to such lengths as to vilify other minority groups in this way.

Early Animation

It was Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and The Wizard of Oz that substantially influenced the onslaught of animated witches in the early decades of animation and how they were depicted. With the return in the popularity of Halloween after the Great Depression and World War II, many film studios incorporated witches into their stories to profit, especially by means of inspiring Halloween costumes. Many of these depictions were clearly ultimately inspired by these two films, as these illustrated witches often had pointy hats, colored skin, and rode broomsticks.

Think the Walt Disney Company’s famous cartoon “Trick or Treat” (1952). It helped further popularize the idea of trick or treating nationally and featured Donald Duck being bedeviled by an old witch with a hooked nose on Halloween night.

The Mid-20th Century

Up until this point, the view of the witch had mostly been that they were evil or outcast characters on film. But with the invention of television and its subsequent rise, things were about to change. Because of TV’s popularity, many studios sought to capitalize by churning out much content. And sure enough, this content included the witch archetype. But because TV watching was considered a family activity, there was a shift in their depiction, ultimately seeking to make them more accessible and family friendly. This is evidenced in projects like Bewitched (which premiered in 1964), The Addams Family (1964), and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who first appeared in Archie Comics in 1962.

The witches in these shared some qualities with past depictions, but they also were much more relatable and not particularly framed as evil. For example, Samantha Stephens of Bewitched often dealt with things the average suburban housewife of the time could relate to. Coincidentally, as witches became domesticated, the beginnings of women being able to reclaim the witch label were sparked. Samantha’s storyline directly correlates to the issues women faced during the time period, such as sexual harassment and racism. And similarly, in Sabrina the Teenage Witch comics, Sabrina Spellman had to balance her powers with the everyday struggles of being a teenager.