Disney’s Best Animated Villains Ranked

Take Hans (voiced charmingly by Santino Fontana). He’s literal royalty and is clearly modeled after generically handsome princes of Disney movies past. But Princess Anna (a wholesomely kooky Kristen Bell) knows no more about him than the audience. By design this lightly critiques the thin romance subplots of previous Disney movies, but it also provides Frozen with a villain of the most realistic sort—a person motivated by greed and self-interest who will say anything to win.

11. Mother Gothel in Tangled (2010)

The evil stepmother shtick is obviously a little overdone, especially for Disney, but somehow WDAS and directors Nathan Greno and Byron Howard made it fresh again in the first great animated Disney film of the 21st century, Tangled. Perhaps that’s because we meet the truly wicked Mother Gothel (voiced with Broadway oomph by Donna Murphy) before even her poor manipulated mark, Princess Rapunzel (Mandy Moore).

Of course Rapunzel doesn’t know she’s a princess, because Gothel kidnapped her as a baby. Gothel did this to rekindle her youth by stealing the healing powers hidden inside Rapunzel’s magical hair. That is the narrative context, but the devil is in the details: Tangled develops a genuinely toxic and abusive relationship where Gothel gaslights her daughter about how dangerous the world outside is and oppresses her with constant negging that’s interspersed with meager sprinklings of feigned affection. The dynamic is less Cinderella and more Mommie Dearest. Pretty twisted for a movie with a frypan-wielding horsie, nay?

10. The Evil Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Often a classic is a classic for a reason, and the Queen in Snow White is the O.G. when it comes to offering a visage in evil. However, her whole brand is about visage, with this wicked stepmother figure staring vainly into a magic mirror, constantly looking for reassurances that she’s the fairest of them all. And when the next generation threatens to rise up via some upstart named Snow White… well, there’s an answer for that too.

There are few children who didn’t have nightmares when the Evil Queen used magic to assume the shape of an old crone and offer poor Snow White an apple. It’s archetypal cruelty, and the way that creeping smile is drawn to slowly crawl across her face is still an ordeal in its own right.

9. Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame can be rightly criticized for attempting to adapt a work too complex and too adult for either Disney’s target audience or the company’s storytelling sensibilities. Nonetheless, even in this overly simplified form, the villain Frollo (voiced with an unsettling sense of righteousness by Tony Jay) is still one of the most believably human villains in the Disney canon. Which is probably why he is even more disturbing to watch as an adult. Based on a character who is lecherous priest in the Victor Hugo novel, Disney’s Judge Frollo is still a convincing approximation of absolute power’s corruption, and how self-serving zealotry can curdle into something skin-crawling.