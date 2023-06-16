The Strangest Slasher Movie Storylines

Pieces (1982)

In many ways, slashers are the result of Americans (mis?)interpreting gialli, so it’s only fair that some of the quirkiest entries in the genre come from other cultures re-interpreting slashers. That’s certainly the case for the Spanish entry Mil gritos tiene la noche, or Pieces as it’s called in less evocative English. Featuring 80s B-movie power couple Christopher George and Susan Dey George, Pieces takes the standard slasher formula and twists it into one of the strangest stories ever committed to cinema. As usual, the killer is motivated by childhood trauma, this one involving a nudie puzzle constructed by a young boy. When the boy’s appalled mother finds the boy and demands he destroy the offending puzzle, he instead grabs an ax and murders her. As an adult, the boy strives to recreate that feeling by killing and dismembering women, in the hopes of reassembling them into his lost puzzle-lady.

That premise alone would be enough to land Pieces on this list, but somehow director Juan Piquer Simón (who also made the singularly off-beat Slugs) manages to tell the story in the weirdest possible way. The event that causes the killer to return to his lady-mangling ways? A skateboarder who gets decapitated when she smashes into a mirror. The movie’s red herring? A glowering groundskeeper played by 80s big guy Paul Smith (Bluto from Popeye and the Beast Rabban from Dune). The Georges try to bring some normal humanity to the movie with Christopher’s gritty detective and Susan’s tennis instructor, but the presence of regular people only makes the rest of the movie all the more outlandish.

The Witch Who Came From the Sea (1976)

On the cover of most releases of The Witch Who Came From the Sea, you’ll see a muscular witch in a sheer gown, striding over wave-battered rocks while holding a bloody scythe in one hand and the head of her victim in the other. Those who watch the movie for that moment will be very disappointed, finding not the cover’s domineering conqueror, but rather timid bartender Molly (Millie Perkins), who dotes on her two nephews while defending her abusive father against her sister. Carnage only exists for Molly within the confines of her mind, where she fantasizes about grotesque scenes, such as the slaughter of beach bodybuilders. That is, until Molly decides to make her dreams into reality.

Slasher fans will find much of Molly’s story familiar, including the terrible childhood that drives her to her murderous ways. But The Witch Who Came From the Sea flips the script by making Molly the one who objectifies men before killing them, resulting in oddball scenes that feel both absurd and frightening. In one early example, Molly watches a football player in a tv commercial and then fantasizes about having sex with him before murdering him. So while we never do get the bloody beheading promised by the cover, The Witch Who Came From the Sea delivers something more frightening and indefinable.

Slumber Party Massacre II (1987)

When Carol J. Clover coined the term “final girl” in her book Men, Women, and Chainsaws, she highlighted the uncomfortable sexual politics of the slasher film. On the one hand, the character who stayed alive throughout the movie and defeated the killer tended to be a woman. On the other, she tended to be a virginal woman, whose aversion to sex and drugs allowed her to evade the killer. When paired with the fact that the heavy nudity of slasher movies allowed men to both gawk at women and then cheer at their punishment, it’s clear that slashers can carry some deep misogyny.

At first glance, the Slumber Party Massacre movies seem to follow this trend, with their nightie-clad girls writhing in fear of a sinister male killer. But under the direction of women such as Deborah Brock, writer and director of Slumber Party Massacre II, the subversion of slasher tropes makes a satisfying feminist point. On a story level, the movie follows an established slasher plot, with the first movie’s final girl Courtney (Crystal Bernard) and her friends running from the Driller Killer. But between Atanas Ilitch’s outrageous performance as the rockabilly killer and the movie’s shocking ending, Slumber Party Massacre II’s strange tone makes a larger point about the threat men pose to women and the outrageous lengths to which they must go while evading that threat.