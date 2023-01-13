Friday the 13th: When Did Jason Voorhees Become the Hero of His Franchise?

Then something interesting happened. Like with Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man (1943) in the early days of horror cinema, people started to become infatuated with the ideas of then-modern horror icons duking it out. Unofficially, it started with 1988’s Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. After the series went full-on supernatural in Part VI (1986), with Jason becoming undead, Part VII went further by introducing Tina Shepard. Due to her telekinesis and life of trauma, the conflict was supposed to invoke the concept of Jason vs. Carrie. Stephen King’s Carrie White is already one of the more sympathetic horror icons, but take away the part where she’s a mass murderer, and there’s no question that Jason is overwhelmingly the bad guy.

Then in 1993, Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday was released. While it was very messy and all over the place (and not in the fun blood and guts way), the final seconds did make a major hint that we would be seeing Jason take on Freddy Krueger… eventually. It would take time, but one day we seemed destined to get another Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man like showdown.

In the meantime, Topps Comics did a three-issue miniseries from late 1995 to early 1996 called Jason vs. Leatherface, which was written by Nancy A. Collins and David Imhoff and drawn by Jeff Butler. Other than the awesome imagery of two masked maniacs trying to murder each other with sharp instruments of pain, there isn’t too much to this fight on paper. Leatherface is crazy and violent, but he’s still just a mortal up against an unkillable zombie with super strength.

What’s notable is that this comic gave Jason Voorhees feelings. Now sure, this is a guy who has always been driven by his mother being beheaded, but Jason is still always treated as completely cold and emotionless. In this comic, Jason ends up in the Texas backwoods where he comes across the cannibalistic Sawyer siblings (the main villains of 1974’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre). Bonding over their shared hobby of killing the innocent in the woods, Jason gets invited into the Sawyer home and is basically adopted.

Jason feels a kinship with Leatherface due to their similarities but also ends up developing a sense of disgust with the way the rest of the family mistreats him. When we do get the big Jason vs. Leatherface showdown, it’s because Jason wants to murder the other Sawyers for being abusive, and Leatherface is just too loyal to his kin and protects them. It’s such a weird situation where both slashers are treated as sympathetic and, on some level, well-meaning.

Before Ronny Yu’s Freddy vs. Jason came out in 2003, the movie was in developmental hell for years. During that time, there were so many screenplays written and rejected for one reason or another. My friends, they were bonkers. What these treatments all basically agreed on was that at the end of the day, countless victims or not, Jason Voorhees was always going to be the good guy when faced off against someone like Freddy Krueger.