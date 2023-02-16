How the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Even Exists

“I loved Winnie the Pooh as a kid!” exclaims Rhys Frake-Waterfield. “I think everybody does.” Indeed, most people would agree with that statement about the guileless toy bear who embarked on imaginary adventures with his fellow plush animals and human pal Christopher Robin.

But then again, not everybody is making their feature film debut with Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. The movie stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell as Pooh and Piglet, who are now all grown up and bent on revenge against Christopher Robin (Nikolai Leon) after he left them to starve in the Hundred Acre Wood. Fueled with a hatred of all things human, the duo go on a murder spree that terrorizes a group of teens (played by Maria Taylor, Natasha Rose Mills, Amber Doig-Thorne, among others) who foolishly decide to party and the Wood.

Of course everyone has the same question when they hear about Frake-Waterfield’s movie: How can you get away with this?! The answer comes down to a quirk of copyright law. The Walt Disney Company still owns the rights to their depiction of Pooh Bear, including the now iconic image of the cuddly fellow in a red shirt sans pants (hence Blood and Honey’s fully clothed Pooh). However, the character himself was created in 1926 in the children’s book, Winnie-the-Pooh, which is in the public domain as of Jan. 1, 2022.

Written by A. A. Milne and illustrated by E.H. Shepherd, Winnie-the-Pooh introduced the world to the Hundred Acre Wood where young Christopher Robin sees his stuffed toys come to life. That first book found Christopher Robin playing with Pooh, Piglet, Owl, and Eyore (crucially, Tigger did not come along until 1928’s The House at Pooh Corner). So when the original book entered the public domain, it became legal for anyone to reprint Winnie-the-Pooh or use elements as they see fit. However, only those elements from the 1926 book are fair game. That means that creatives like Frake-Waterfield cannot use Tigger, nor can he give Pooh the signature red shirt he’s been donning since businessman Stephen Slesinger redesigned the character in 1933. Those aspects are still the property of Disney.