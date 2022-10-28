Great Horror Comedy Movies to Watch After Barbarian

Basket Case (1982)

A gonzo, gory classic, Basket Case is more than just pure shock value, even if a majority of its appeal comes from zany creature design and gore. Basket Case centers on Duane Bradley (Kevin Van Hentenryck), a fresh-faced young man newly arrived in New York City with a locked wicker basket in tow. Inside the basket is his twin brother Belial, a deformed creature that was conjoined with Duane at birth, but was removed. Since then, the two brothers communicate telepathically and aim to take revenge on anyone that had a hand in separating them.

It’s a whacky premise that is somehow inexplicably poignant. Over-the-top kills and a grimy portrait of ‘80s New York are the main reasons to check out Basket Case, but there’s fun to be had admiring (or poking fun) at the low-budget production and amateurish performances.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Is The Cabin in the Woods a takedown of the horror genre or a sincere, celebratory love letter? It’s up for interpretation, but writers Drew Goddard and Joss Whedon clearly are having a ball poking fun at classic horror movie tropes and stock characters. The film finds a recognizable group of close, yet disparate friends venturing off for a weekend trip at a secluded cabin, but little do they know that they’re being set up to be slaughtered by one of countless horror movie monsters of their own choosing.

Smart and winkingly funny before that sort of thing became commonplace, the movie features memorable turns from Richard Jenkins and Bradley Whitford as over-it bloodbath engineers. The Cabin in the Woods is the highwater mark of the meta-horror trend with enough surprises to keep audiences on edge.

Ready or Not (2019)

Part horror-comedy, part class inequality screed, Ready or Not doesn’t get too weighed down in its political commentary, instead using it as jumping off point to stage the most wickedly dangerous (and fun) game of hide-and-seek ever staged onscreen. Samara Weaving plays Grace, a woman who has just married into a wealthy family unaware of the fact that her new in-laws abide by a century-old agreement to play a game selected by a box of chance every time they add a family member via marriage.

Grace unluckily draws the card that corresponds to the most brutal game, a version of hide-and-seek where the bride must stay hidden until dawn or be sacrificed to Satan. The hunt and Grace’s fight against it are deliciously bloody, with each kill upping the ante for the next until the whole thing reaches a red-spattered climax. Ready or Not is playful, twisty, and gruesome fun.