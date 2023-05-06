The Most Underrated Crime Movies

I’ve loved gangster movies since I was four years old and saw Humphrey Bogart and Sylvia Sidney in Dead End (1937) on TV, and Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) at the movies (My dad pinched a lobby card for me). Every Friday night, a local NYC station ran old crime flicks on a slot called “Tough Guys.” Bogart, James Cagney, Edward G. Robinson, and George Raft were the faces over the title. Today that might be Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Wesley Snipes, and James Gandolfini.

The gangster and crime genre produced some of the most influential films in cinema history. Mervyn LeRoy’s Little Caesar (1931), William A. Wellman’s The Public Enemy (1931), and Howard Hawks’ Scarface (1932), get a lot of credit for breaking ground in topics beyond criminality, shattering sexual taboos as well as the boundaries of acceptable visual violence. High Sierra (1941) and White Heat (1949) are recognized for blowing up the horizon. Francis Ford Coppola’s adaptation of Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel The Godfather (1972) is considered one of the greatest films ever made, in any genre, if not number one. Occasionally The Godfather: Part II (1974) beats it in the ranking. That’s crime family mob royalty.

Martin Scorsese opened the books for low-level street hoods in Mean Streets (1973), and pointed his cameras at the mid-level working capos in Goodfellas (1990). Tony Montana’s fall into the fountain in Brian De Palma’s Scarface (1983) showed how to exceed success. But there are less-known nuggets, and there are always new gangs waiting to expand their turf. Whether they cross the pond as The Long Good Friday (1980), or hop the D-train as The Warriors (1979), they just want to come out and play. I love all gangster movies. Sorry for what I missed, hope it’s not a hanging offense. Here are some crime and gangster masterpieces which should be given another look:

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Made two years before Halloween, Assault on Precinct 13 is a horror movie masquerading as a crime film. Street Thunder, the gang besieging the nearly-abandoned L.A. police station, are the monsters, swarming like zombies from Night of the Living Dead (1968), picking off victims quicker than the alien in The Thing (1982). Written, directed, edited, and scored by John Carpenter, the $100,000-budgeted film was only his second feature.