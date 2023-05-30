The Best Stephen King Stories That Still Haven’t Been Made Into Movies

The Jaunt (1981)

This 1981 short story, first published in the much-missed The Twilight Zone magazine, is another straight-out sci-fi tale and remains one of King’s most popular among his fans. It’s set in a relatively distant future where teleportation is widely used to instantaneously “Jaunt” to other planets, but travelers must be unconscious while undergoing the voyage. The story follows an experienced businessman taking his family on their first Jaunt, and the shock ending is one of the most horrifying and indelible in all of King’s bibliography (you can read it now in his Skeleton Crew collection).

Admittedly, like a number of stories on this list, “The Jaunt” would have to be expanded quite a bit to get to feature length, although King provides enough backstory about the history of the Jaunt that a talented writer could beef up the story with minimal risk of it feeling padded. And no one should even dare attempt it if they don’t plan to keep that ending. A feature film was announced in 2015 by Plan B, Brad Pitt’s production company, and that somehow mutated into a proposed TV series (which we can’t quite see) a few years later, but for now no ambitious filmmakers are willing to take this trip.

Mrs. Todd’s Shortcut (1984)

In a little more than a decade, Stephen King went from getting stories published in men’s magazines to selling them to women’s publications, with this one first appearing in a 1984 issue of Redbook (it was repurposed the following year in his Skeleton Crew collection). Mrs. Todd is obsessed with finding the shortest routes to drive from one destination to another, but her quest leads her to take shortcuts that may not actually be part of this world, and she seems to be changing as a result.

“Mrs. Todd’s Shortcut” returns to a favorite theme of King’s—that there are places where the barriers between our world and others are “thin”— but it’s also a tale about yearning, regret, and unfulfilled potential, and as such, it’s both creepy and poignant at the same time. While there are horrors in the shortcuts that Mrs. Todd takes, there’s also a terrible beauty that would require a more nuanced filmmaker to adapt this one.

Popsy (1987)

“Popsy” (collected in 1993’s Nightmares and Dreamscapes) is in many ways a predictable story: the loathsome Sheridan abducts children for an employer who is implied to be involved with human trafficking. Sheridan is doing this so he can pay off his debts to a mob boss but that doesn’t make him any less reprehensible. He finally picks up a little boy who’s lost his “Popsy,” and as they drive to the delivery point, it soon becomes clear that neither the boy nor “Popsy” is anything to trifle with.

This is familiar ground for King, to be sure, but he handles it with his usual skill and levels up the tension even if you know how things are going to play out. The idea of a vampire-like creature looking for its child, however, could be explored more—or what if the creature uses the child as bait for the kind of man that Sheridan is? There are options here.