Oppenheimer: The Real WW2 History Behind the Decision to Drop the Atomic Bomb on Japan

As far as the actual Oppenheimer was concerned in the days leading up to the bomb’s dropping, this was a decision made in seeming good faith by the military. Out of naïveté or pure pragmatism, Oppenheimer did not think he could publicly pressure the Pentagon, as many other Manhattan Project scientists did by signing a petition to not use the nuclear bomb on Japan after Germany was defeated. But he did unsuccessfully attempt to sway military thinking behind the scenes.

Oppenheimer never spoke out against using the bomb on Japan, but in 1945 he was determined to persuade the Truman administration to warn the Soviets ahead of its deployment in the hopes of staving off a nuclear arms race. In Oppenheimer’s ideal future, nuclear weapons would be banned in the burgeoning United Nations and the superpowers could jointly verify that each of their governments (and all others beneath their spheres of influence) were not developing new atom bombs.

The beginning of his failed influence occurred in several meetings with Secretary of War Henry Stimson and other military personnel (which is condensed to one scene in Nolan’s movie). During the actual first meeting, Stimson ended the discussion by saying that they would not target a civilian area, per se, but they should seek a target that would leave a “profound psychological impression” on the Japanese. He also agreed with Harvard President James Bryant Conant that they should aim to hit many workers and workers’ houses (and therefore workers’ families, including children). As Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin wrote in their biography, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, “Thus, with such delicate euphemisms, did the President of Harvard University select civilians as the target of the world’s first atomic bomb.”

While these discussions were going on, a growing counterpoint was emerging within the government that suggested a nuclear demonstration to the Japanese on a barren island could be implemented, and which might have the same effect of scaring Japan into submission. This was the conclusion of the Franck Report, which was signed by several prominent nuclear physicists in June 1945. It never reached Truman’s desk though; the Army seized the report and immediately classified it. Meanwhile, Manhattan Project scientist Robert Wilson suggested to Oppenheimer they invite Japanese delegates to the Trinity test in July 1945 so they could see firsthand the horror of the bomb. When asked what if the bomb didn’t go off, Wilson bleakly said, “Well, we could kill them all.”

But what some historians offer as a counterfactual history is that the Truman administration had evidence Japan might surrender without ever even knowing about the atomic bomb. This is based largely on the Americans intercepting a Japanese cable to Russia that summer. Before Russia agreed to declare war on Japan at Potsdam, which was expected to occur by Aug. 15, the Japanese were hopeful that they could negotiate friendlier terms from the Russians than they could with the Americans. Already the U.S. was demanding unconditional surrender, which would include giving up every inch of imperial territory, submitting to American occupation, and eventually enduring a democratic election. The fear was this would lead to the Japanese emperor being deposed or even tried for war crimes like Nazi leaders were already experiencing in Germany.

Some Americans came to the conclusion that if “unconditional” was dropped from the terms of surrender, and the emperor was guaranteed a symbolic title, a surrender could be attained before the November invasion of Japan without dropping nuclear bombs. William D. Leahy, a naval admiral and chief of staff to the commander in chief (essentially first chairman of the Joint Chiefs), wrote in his diary on June 18, “It is my opinion at the present time that a surrender of Japan can be arranged with terms that can be accepted by Japan.” General Dwight D. Eisenhower also wrote he told Stimson he thought they could get Japan to surrender before November without unleashing “that awful thing.” Finally, after meeting with Stalin on July 18 in Potsdam, Truman put in his diary that the Soviets would be in the war by Aug. 15. “Fini Japs when that comes about,” Truman wrote.