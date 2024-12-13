Nickel Boys Is a Masterpiece That Can Change How We Watch Movies

Try as they might, filmmakers haven’t had as much success translating the technique to screen. Even if we understand the limitations of the frame—that some things exist outside of the camera’s gaze, or that some things are in focus while others are not —we viewers still take the image as more or less objective. That’s why Rashomon, Atonement, The Last Duel, and other cinematic examples of effective unreliable narration show us the same events from different perspectives. We need multiple perspectives to triangulate the truth between the narratives rather than simply doubt the narrative as it’s being given to us.

Even worse are the movies that attempt sustained first-person POV for reasons other than unreliability. The noirs Lady in the Lake (1946) and Dark Passage (1947) both use first-person for much or all of the movie, the former to replicate Raymond Chandler’s propulsive prose, and the latter to hide the protagonist’s face until he can remove bandages after his extensive surgery and reveal that he looks like Humphrey Bogart. Without question, some found footage movies have effective first-person POV. But as the 2010s showed, for every The Blair Witch Project or Cloverfield, there are dozens of imitators that never transcend the gimmick.

Time and again, cinematic first-person POV is nothing more than an attention-grabbing trick, one that only increases the distance between the viewer and the subject. And that makes Ross’ use of the technique in Nickel Boys all the more astounding.

Witnessing the Past

Most of Nickel Boys takes place in the late 1960s at Florida’s Nickel Academy where the introspective Elwood has been sent after accepting a ride from a car thief. The restrictions of the school, made barbaric by the Jim Crow laws of the era, are particularly rough on the sensitive Elwood, who spends his days separate from the other boys until he forms a connection with the outgoing Turner.

The boys meet while at lunch and, as usual, their first conversation plays out through Elwood’s perspective. But after Elwood thanks Turner for sticking up for him, the camera takes the latter boy’s point of view, first in a time-lapse sequence while riding in a train car and then to replay the same conversation we just watched. From that point on, the movie mostly alternates between the two boys’ perspective, never catching their faces in the same shot until late in the film when the two of them look up at a mirror on the ceiling.

Ross’ decision to replay the conversation isn’t to reveal new information we may have missed. Instead it established the movie’s concept of subjectivity, something hinted in the aforementioned scene of Elwood watching King on television. Elwood doesn’t become Elwood, not a full person, until someone else sees him and recognizes him. It’s not just that we finally see Ethan Herisse’s face. It’s that we understand what Turner sees when he looks at Elwood, regarding the boy’s tendency to keep his head down and hide his intelligent eyes.