A Complete Unknown: The Bob Dylan History Left Out in Favor of Mythology

Here are some legendary highlights A Complete Unknown claims to know:

Consolidation and the Dramatic Importance of Legend

Mangold and Jay Cocks’ screenplay technically adapts Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric!: Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and The Night That Split the Sixties (2015). That nonfiction book seeks to separate the past from the musings of a restless rockstar whose memories can be interpretational. Dylan’s own memoir, Chronicles: Volume One (2004), contains an almost equal amount of fact and revisionist alternative. Perhaps Mangold and Cocks, like so many of Dylan’s fans, prefer the artist’s self-portrait.

For A Complete Unknown, the most glaring errors come from consolidating four years of intense growth into about two hours. Changes for dramatic effect enforce the emotional bond of a cinematic telling, and are unreliable as a chronological narrative. For instance, Dylan brought Robert Shelton’s The New York Times profile to his first studio session at Columbia Records backing folk singer Carolyn Hester on Sept. 29, 1961. The article was not new when Dylan recorded his first album, Bob Dylan, in November. However, rather than fact-check every scene, we think it might be most interesting to look at how the film interprets the biggest early moments and relationships in Dylan’s career…

How Many Roads Does It Take to Sing a Song to Woody?

Dylan did not meet Woody Guthrie at Greystone Park Psychiatric Hospital in Morris Plains, New Jersey. Dylan tried to visit Guthrie where he lived, in Howard Beach, Queens. The meeting eventually occurred in Jersey’s East Orange at a private home of friend Bob Gleason. Yet many readers of the rock press still learn the event transpired as it did in the film as the story even appeared in rock encyclopedias like Story of Pop (1973). Dylan didn’t sing “Song to Woody” to Guthrie when they met either, though that is often how the story is told.

Pete Seeger (Ed Norton) was also not at the meeting and never shared his couch with the young Dylan. The song Pete wakes to hear Bob beginning, “Girl From the North Country,” wasn’t written until the end of the 1962 tour of England—so a good deal after Dylan arrived in New York as if from smoke.

Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, and That Martin Guitar

Dylan and Johnny Cash (Boyd Holbrook) met at the 1964 Newport Folk Festival, but the “Folsom Prison Blues” singer reached out to the new face of folk through a series of appreciative and encouraging letters, which made the pair lifelong friends. The pair only officially collaborated on Dylan’s 1969 album Nashville Skyline but left a treasure trove of unreleased informal sessions which have been a mainstay of bootleg collectors everywhere. Dylan was featured on the debut of the TV variety show The Johnny Cash Show where they dueted on Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.”