A Complete Unknown Review: Timothée Chalamet Doesn’t Solve Bob Dylan’s Mystery

Whatever the case, A Complete Unknown is a straightforward narrative about a musical god which struggles so mightily to explain his divinity that it ultimately decides to put Dylan’s amorphous nature right there in the title. Even so, the movie cannot fill that void no matter how many glorious songs are sung fairly well by Chalamet, often with a spotlight offstage creating a halo around his head. Nor can it find much of a central theme other than, as Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) surmises, “You know, you’re kind of an asshole, Bob.” Yeah, we can see that. But does this movie have something else to add about the man and the music that we cannot get from an iPod?

It seems unlikely after the first scene where Mangold telegraphs the hagiographic reverence with which he’s painting. In a small, dreary hospital off the beaten path, poor Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy) suffers from Huntington’s disease, a neurological disorder that has robbed him of his speech. Longtime friend and fellow folk star Pete Seeger (Edward Norton) tries to cheer his pal, but it is a young stranger who comes in from the storm—as if he manifested out of thin air—that gives voice and comfort to the already established legends. The young fella is, of course, Bob Dylan (Chalamet), who appears graced with the ability to conjure on the spot playful lyrics like his tribute to Woody, or all-time classics like “Blowing in the Wind,” which he has half-finished the next morning during breakfast with the Seeger family.

This more or less sets the tone and tenor of the rest of the picture: character actors and other famous thespians play icons or deep cut favorites from the 1960s folk music scene, recreate a famous story about Dylan’s rise, and then perform it with maximum, worshipful awe. This can range from Dylan’s surprisingly protective manager Albert Grossman (Dan Folger) to frequent Mangold stalwart Boyd Holbrook taking a solid swing at Johnny Cash’s deep gravel. There’s also the great loves of Dylan’s… well, week or month, if not life. This includes Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning), his first girlfriend in Greenwich Village, and fellow rising folk star Joan Baez. Through it all, what is communicated time and again is the instantly recognized brilliance of Dylan’s talent, as well as a kind of joyless solemnity one usually associates with 1950s biblical epics about Christ.

Standing at the center of it all is Chalamet’s turn as Dylan. This is also one of the film’s bigger issue. Admittedly, casting the 28-year-old actor seems like a no-brainer. In addition to being one of the biggest movie stars on the planet today, Chalamet has a passing resemblance to Dylan, as well as convincing singing talent. In fact, despite Dylan quipping onscreen about Joanie crooning “The House of the Rising Sun” a little too pretty, Chalamet’s own voice is a lot cleaner and better enunciated than the real Dylan’s. This isn’t a problem though. He sings ‘em well, just as he plays a mean harmonica on-camera. The rest of his performance is what leaves something to be desired.

A great talent who gave a nomination-worthy turn earlier this year in Dune: Part Two, Chalamet seems strangely uncertain in a role with as much baggage as Dylan. The performer has often proved adept at finding the natural humanity of characters attempting to hide such vulnerabilities, as seen with Elio in Call Me By Your Name. But with Dylan, we never truly get behind those sunglasses. Chalamet mimics the speaking pattern and matches the walk, not to mention the too-cool-for-school wardrobe. But rarely does a choice not feel deliberate or self-conscious. In straining to affect Dylan’s style, Chalamet comes across mannered while playing a guy who was effortless. Strangely, his Dune father might’ve gotten closer even if he only portrayed a Dylan wannabe in Inside Llewlyn Davis.

If there is a standout performance in A Complete Unknown, it’s Barbaro as Baez. One of the many bright spots in Top Gun: Maverick, Barbaro channels the blockbuster-friendly charisma she utilized there into a sedate and fully defined character here. This Joan Baez is practical and aware of the realities of this industry in a way an iconoclast (and man) like Dylan never bothers to be. Her depiction of a dueting partner makes for a far more interesting (and eventually exacerbated) business associate to Dylan than she does a mere love interest. Unfortunately, the movie’s script by Mangold and Jay Cocks never seems quite sure of how to use her beyond recreating a famed performance of “It Ain’t Me Babe,” anymore than it gives Fanning much to do outside of playing the same thankless role of “the first love interest” Ginnifer Goodwin essayed almost 20 years ago.