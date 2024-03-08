Why Are The Academy Awards Called The Oscars?

Love them or hate them, the Academy Awards remain a cornerstone of the movie industry and popular culture. Film fans everywhere tend to have a lot to say about the award show, even if it’s to get a few grievances about its existence off their chests. Through all of its ups and downs over the last 90+ years, that continued level of relevance is a testament to the power of the name “Oscars.”

But for as popular as that shorthand name for the Academy Awards may be, its origin remains surprisingly obscure. In fact, until very recently, we only had a vague idea of how, when, and why the name “Oscars” became synonymous with the Academy Awards. It’s a story that not only reveals the truth (or at least the partial truth) behind a question you’ve likely asked at some point but quite a lot about how the culture of the Academy Awards has changed over the years.

What Is the Difference Between the Oscars and The Academy Awards?

Despite popular perception, there is a slight difference between the Academy Awards and the Oscars. Technically, the Academy Awards is the name of the awards show itself. For instance, the 2024 show is known as the 96th Academy Awards. The Oscars, meanwhile, is the name given to the statues that Academy Award winners receive.

Over time, though, the line between the two names has blurred. Early on, if you won an award at an Academy Award show, you won an Academy Award. Later, if you won an award, the physical award was known as an Oscar. The two gradually became interchangeable and often inseparable. If you tell someone you’re watching the Oscars, they know you mean the Academy Awards. If anything, it’s strange to say you’re watching the Academy Awards rather than the Oscars. Something about using the former just feels pretentious and unnecessary when the latter, shorter name is available. Keep that point in mind for later.