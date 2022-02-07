Pulp Fiction and the Trouble with ‘They Wouldn’t Make It Like That Today’ Arguments

The irony of this debate is that a movie as singularly a product of the 1990s as Pulp Fiction could only have ever been made in the ‘90s.

As has become the stuff of cinephile legend, Tarantino was the movie geek who made good; a one-time video store clerk who spent the first half of the 1980s recommending folks movies at the checkout counter before going on to shatter all the rules as one of the first breakout talents of the Sundance Film Festival. It was there he debuted his first (finished) film, Reservoir Dogs (1992). The movie became an early indie wonder for the new decade and marked its pop culture-obsessed mastermind as one of the most intriguing voices of his then young generation.

In truth though, Tarantino had already been able to sell several screenplays to Hollywood by that point, and most would go on to spawn their own cult followings. And it was Pulp Fiction which made the filmmaker one of the defining “indie” talents of his lifetime—even though Pulp Fiction only technically began as an indie project when Tarantino and his co-story writer, Roger Avary, were able to find early financing after producer Lawrence Bender took the project to Jersey Films for development. The finished Pulp Fiction was ultimately produced and distributed by Miramax Pictures, the one-time indie studio which had recently been bought by Disney. Pulp Fiction would even mark Miramax’s first major release post-acquisition… under the watchful gaze of executive producers Harvey and Bob Weinstein.

The Weinstein connection clearly signals what a dramatically different world the film industry was in the 1990s, but then so does the fact that a transgressive film with roots in the indie film world could go on to become one of the big Hollywood hits of its decade. Pulp Fiction debuted at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the coveted Palme d’Or and went on to be one of the 20 highest grossing movies of its year. More than box office clout, the movie itself was a paradigm-shifting phenomenon popularizing nonlinear and novelistic storytelling in mainstream America cinema. It influenced both the indie filmmaking scene and Hollywood for at least a decade as producers and directors alike chased that ephemeral, post-modern, and deconstructionist quality which made Pulp Fiction (and Reservoir Dogs) just so damn cool.

Or in the modern parlance, it was at the epicenter of a proto “meme culture” where everyone from Sundance to Space Jam riffed on its iconography. It was both the tastemaker for its moment, and defined by the tastes of what was then happening in the first generation to grow up with access to all the pop culture eras of the past. Tarantino literally worked in a video store and had a special affinity for the counterculture that was popular in his youth: 1970s grindhouse movies; latter day French New Wave pictures from the 1960s; Blaxploitation and kung fu flicks. As one of the leading voices of a sensibility reared on the relics of the recent past, he was among the first to repurpose, revive, and comment on these tropes and influences for a broader, savvier, and more commercial modern audience.

He didn’t just tap into the zeitgeist; he helped shape it for that era in a way that distinctly spoke to young folks who remembered 1970s Bruce Lee movies on cable TV, if not necessarily when they were first released.