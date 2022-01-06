Why Don’t Look Up Fails to Match Its Dr. Strangelove Idol

The opening title sequence is a throwback—a hammy wink and a nudge that this is a comedy, folks! And a star-studded one like those from the ‘60s. Think It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World (1963) or the original Casino Royale (1967). And yet, while those are what Don’t Look Up’s title cards are emulating, it’s obviously another 1960s picture altogether that it wants to be: Stanley Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove or: How I learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.

That 1964 masterpiece was another pitch black comedy about the end of the world, although one pitched more directly toward the terrors that got to Kubrick and Peter George, the latter of whom wrote the novel Red Alert on which Dr. Strangelove is loosely based. That book, like the ultimate film, imagines the horrors which could occur if a rogue general or patriot among one of the Cold War’s two great superpowers, the United States and the Soviet Union, decided to push the proverbial button and trigger a nuclear holocaust.

George also contributed to early drafts of the script until Kubrick realized there was something inherently funny and bleakly amusing about “mutually assured destruction” and began retooling the film into something of a farce. Hence how a specific (and entirely rational) fear about extinction in the mid-20th century could also give way to that era’s best comedy—a literal black and white theater of the absurd where credible actors like George C. Scott and Sterling Hayden traded barbs with one of the great comic stars of all-time, Peter Sellers. And since Sellers is playing multiple roles, he has the freedom to vary between the understated and droll, such as his British air force officer, Capt. Mandrake, and the outright cartoonish as gleaned by his Nazi-saluting, nuclear German scientist, Dr. Strangelove.

Both movies are about man made stupidity risking the fate of the world, and both movies sell that fact by ending said world on-screen. In Dr. Strangelove, it’s with a holler of delight as Slim Pickens’ Air Force major rides a hydrogen bomb all the way down to Mother Russia; in Don’t Look Up, it’s with Mindy and Dibiasky’s comet smashing headlong into Earth, causing all life to be obliterated.

Yet the contrast between these two comedies is striking because while Dr. Strangelove remains an endearing and surprisingly timeless portrait of institutionalized insanity, Don’t Look Up has been met with a mixed reception which underscores the ultimately off-putting nature of McKay’s own apocalyptic vision. And the distinction that separates them can be traced right back to that opening prologue of the 2021 movie where Lawrence’s character vomits into a bucket.

Like Dr. Strangelove, Don’t Look Up is a movie made by a filmmaker distressed by the policies and processes used by world leaders—be they in government, media, Silicon Valley, or elsewhere—in the face of an existential threat. In the case of the modern movie that’s climate change, a menace we’ve known about for decades. But despite the near universal agreement among scientists about the threat it poses to humanity and the many other species on the planet, and the increasingly dire annual evidence that it’s real, many political leaders and corporate interests deny its very existence. Particularly in the U.S.