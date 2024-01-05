Netflix’s Top 10 Movies Reveal Who Won the Streaming Wars

For loyal Netflix users who have been booting up the Big N since before Blockbuster went the way of the Dodo, it must feel like deja vu. If you go to your streaming app right now in the U.S., the available movie selection is still dominated by Netflix originals that the algorithm desperately wants you to be aware of. Maestro; Society of the Snow; maybe the new Dan Levy project, Good Grief. However, if you scroll past those—or look simply at the top 10 movies on the app at the moment—you see a more striking story being told.

The Equalizer 3; The Meg 2; The Super Mario Bros. Movie. All are major studio-released intellectual property, and all of the films came out in the last year—in the last six months in the cases of The Equalizer 3 and The Meg 2. And if you broaden the net to 18 months ago, Warner Brothers’ Oscar-nominated blockbuster Elvis was also in the top 10 this week, alongside some of WB’s most popular (and IP-branded) brands from the last five years: Joker, Aquaman, and Justice League (whose appearance in the top 10 suggests users are starting it before realizing 10 minutes in they’re not watching the Max exclusive Zack Snyder’s Justice League from a few years ago).

Together, this collection of relatively recent IPs tell a story: one that should feel good in the short term for Netflix users who want a wider variety of new movies. Yet for the industry that makes those movies, it paints a bleak picture. The results are in from the streaming wars that began about five years ago. And the only victors are the companies who were only ever in it for the streaming.

Of course Netflix was always going to be one of the winners. As the company that reached the promised land first, Netflix built the most popular service around the globe for on-demand video content. Their success was a bit like when James W. Marshall came down from the mountains of California and cried, “There be gold up in ‘em hills!” There might be, but it turned out to be a fool’s gold for the old school movie studios—or “legacy media” in the parlance of Netflix’s Silicon Valley brethren—who rushed after Netflix into the brush, pick ax in hand.