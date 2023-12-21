WB and Paramount Merger Would Be Bad for Everyone Except Shareholders

In addition to laying off thousands of employees before the ink was dry in 2019, Disney’s Fox ownership has seen the newly rechristened 20th Century Studios morph into a shadow of its former self. In 2020, it leaked out that Disney aimed to reduce 20th Century’s output to a meager four films a year. While that hasn’t quite come to pass, the studio did only release three films theatrically in 2023 (The Creator, A Haunting in Venice, and The Boogeyman), and a further three films direct to Hulu or Disney+, depending on international region. In truth, the company that a few years ago was producing Oscar contenders like Ford v Ferrari, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Post, and Widows is now primarily a production company arm for Hulu.

Fox’s former prestige and speciality arm, Searchlight Pictures, has fared generally better post merger, and in fact has a major awards season player this year in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things. The studio even won Best Picture three years ago for Nomadland. Searchlight also produced some terrific outside-the-box films in the last year, including All of Us Strangers, Theater Camp, Rye Lane, and The Menu. Yet while Searchlight was left unmarked by the initial post-merger culling, after Disney signaled it was scaling back all film and TV output in 2023, it was later announced that the Mouse was laying off more than a hundred Searchlight employees.

Oscars are nice, but Disney acquired Fox to build up its streaming catalog and media library, as well as to land those coveted legacy IPs. Next year, the studio formerly known as Fox will see its biggest releases be an Omen prequel, a Planet of the Apes sequel, and an Alien sidequel set between the events of a film released in 1979 and another in 1986. Meanwhile most of the Fox films now sitting on Disney+ are holiday family friendly flicks like Home Alone, Miracle on 34th Street, and The Sound of Music. Let’s just say Disney+ has less use for all-time classics like All About Eve or even the Christmas-adjacent Die Hard.

Elsewhere, Disney has quietly thrown into the Disney vault almost all of Fox’s cinematic history, denying repository theaters to show on the big screen classics like The Fly, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Phantom of the Paradise, Suspiria, Zardoz, The Princess Bride, Moulin Rouge!, and Fight Club. None of these films are likely to bear fruit for Disney’s “franchises all the time” strategy. They just don’t want anyone else to profit off them. Unfortunately, a side effect of such hoarding is eventually future generations won’t remember them either.

In the 21st century, the tools of filmmaking are democratized in a way like never before. Alas, the ability to actually build a platform big enough for people to see those films has withered, with legacy film studios still being the best way to get movies and new voices into theaters, and with a marketing budget that might cut through social media bubbles. Reducing the number of studios serves no one but media executives convinced that the only future for maximum profitability is being one of maybe three or four media companies with their own streaming services—and two of those chairs are already occupied by Netflix and Amazon.

Building up the size of companies ad infinitum makes sense purely in the mindset of constant corporate growth. But it is arguably monopolistic and certainly anti-consumer, and raises questions about what a media company can do to raise a red flag with antitrust laws. A combination of WB and Paramount will inevitably lead to fewer movies being made, fewer people being employed, and evermore limited access to either company’s hundred-year-old film libraries. Zaslav is, after all, the man who threw multiple near-finished films into a vault forever in order to secure tax write-offs.