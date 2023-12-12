Two HBO sources tell me that WATCHMEN has not been purposely removed from the Max or HBO libraries; it hasn't been Zas'ed. The was some sort of tech glitch, per one source, and the hope is to have the show back by later this evening.



File under: Stuff happens. https://t.co/JFNHZltDdh — TVMoJoe (@TVMoJoe) December 12, 2023

Indeed, the Damon Lindelof-created Watchmen is available to watch on Max now. You can check for yourself. While this is one crisis that is technically averted, it also speaks to a larger crisis currently underway in the streaming world.

More than a decade after Netflix kicked off the unofficial start of the subscription video on demand streaming era, the technology doesn’t feel any more safe, secure, or stable than it did at the beginning. Streamers have proven to be capricious guardians of their content, canceling their series early, pawning them off onto competing services, or just disappearing them altogether. And as this Watchmen fiasco reveals, there is truly no property good enough or integral to its corporate parent’s identity enough to be spared.

Even before the Watchmen removal scare, Max was subject to another similar “wait, what? they’re taking that off?” moment In late November, Warner Bros. Discovery sent out a list of titles that would be removed from the Max library in December and among them was Looney Tunes … literally Looney Tunes. Like the Warner Bros. mascots and most iconic characters. Naturally, WBD followed up with a quick clarification that Looney Tunes would not be removed and blamed its inclusion in the departing title section as a simple error. Sounds familiar.

But the problem here doesn’t come down to just poor corporate communication or the continuous threat of removal for popular titles. It’s also the fact that no one knows where anything is streaming anymore. And nor should they have any reasonable expectation to know given how the industry has conducted itself of late. Around the same time as the Watchmen incident, three separate streamers announced deals to shuffle their native content around to other, unrelated streamers. The details of which are as follows:

– All seasons of Grey’s Anatomy will now be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ to promote Disney’s efforts to combine both services. Grey’s Anatomy was a Netflix exclusive previously despite airing on Disney’s own ABC.

– Disney will begin licensing 14 shows to Netflix starting in 2025, including: This Is Us, White Collar, Reba, Archer, Lost, Prison Break, The Bernie Mac Show, Home Improvement, and more.