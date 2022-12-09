Marvel’s Midnight Suns Is a 2005 Masterpiece Stuck In 2022

The average Midnight Suns battle sees you assemble a team of Marvel heroes (mostly) and build a deck of various ability cards. Some of those cards deal damage, some trigger special abilities, and some allow you to support your teammates or work towards incredibly powerful attacks. They’re basically card versions of standard strategy commands, though the fact you can only bring so many of those abilities into battle soon creates some fascinating conundrums.

See, you’re randomly dealt a hand of six of those ability cards at the start of your turn. Each turn allows you to play three of those cards, shuffle and redraw two of them, and occasionally use incredibly powerful abilities that you slowly power up throughout the course of combat. You can also move your heroes across limited distances in order to put them in better attack/defensive positions and utilize environmental objects for additional damage opportunities. Some cards/strategies allow you to pull off additional maneuvers, but those are the basics. You’re ultimately looking to play your hand to the best of your ability and defeat increasingly powerful foes across various, arena-like environments.

While I was among those who wondered if developer Firaxis wouldn’t be better off just making a Marvel-based XCOM game and calling it a day, I have to say that Midnight Suns‘ card-based combat is a simply brilliant breath of fresh air that I didn’t know I needed.

Yes, a Marvel-based XCOM game would have probably worked from a purely mechanical perspective. The XCOM gameplay formula is incredible, so you can reskin it any way you want, and it tends to be pretty fun (just look at Mario+Rabbids). Thematically, though, I agree with Midnight Suns‘ creative director Jake Solomon who insisted that an XCOM game starring superheroes wouldn’t have made much sense. You can’t permanently kill off Spider-Man, and it’s not fun to watch Captain America whiff on a 99% punch because an invisible dice roll said he should.

Midnight Suns also reminds us that card-based games only have a bad name these days because of predatory pack practices. A well-done card-based/deckbuilding game often combines the best elements of short-and-long-term strategy. The most demanding of those games require you to build a deck with as many options as possible and then make the most of the answers that you happen to draw throughout the course of the game.

Well, Midnight Suns is that kind of game. It’s not as punishing as XCOM (though it is consistently challenging, especially during the later stages), but even simple battles require you to come in prepared and think on your feet. The only thing better than pulling off the perfect deck and team strategy is rescuing such a strategy from defeat when things inevitably go wrong. The randomness of which cards you draw is never so punishing that you feel entirely beholden to it, but it’s just chaotic enough to ensure that you really need to be aware of every possibility across the course of a battle rather than simply react to your circumstances and play it safe. It’s an exhilarating strategy experience.