Why Cosmo is Important to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

There’s a new (furry) fan-favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there are no “bones” about it. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special puts Cosmo the Spacedog where she belongs in the world’s highest-grossing franchise. It’s true that this four-legged friend made their debut all the way back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, but with a bit of a revamp, she’s poised to have a significant role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and beyond.

Although Cosmo is canonically male in Marvel Comics, she was mistakenly misgendered by Howard the Duck (then voiced by Seth Green) when she licked the face of The Collector (Benicio del Toro) in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Gunn has made Cosmo female in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, where she’s voiced by Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova. Her appearance doesn’t come as too much of a surprise, as Bakalova was confirmed at Comic-Con 2022 and Cosmo was teased in the Special Presentation’s marketing campaign and trailer. Here, she’s seen hanging out with the Guardians, who’ve recently taken up a new base of operations in Knowhere.

What is Cosmo’s Backstory in Marvel Comics?

Much like how Gunn told ComicBook.com we’re getting Rocket Raccoon’s backstory in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we could also soon find out how Cosmo came to be in Taneleer Tivan’s (The Collector) museum of curiosities. In the comics, Cosmo was sent into space as a test animal for the Soviet Space Program (СССР). After finding himself marooned on Knowhere, Cosmo developed powers of telekinesis due to his exposure to cosmic rays. We know his MCU counterpart follows at least some of this, as Cosmo uses her powers to bring treats to her mouth. Although unconfirmed, it’s likely she has a universal translator to communicate with the rest of the team.

The Real Inspiration for Cosmo

In an era where the MCU is being lambasted by toxic fans for giving every hero a female counterpart (we’re looking at the She-Hulk haters), Gunn has defended the decision to gender-flip Cosmo. When created by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning for 2008’s Nova Vol. 4 #8, the male cosmo was based on the real-life Soviet space dog called Laika. Sent into space by the Russians in 1957, Laika tragically died and was never intended to return to Earth. Details of her death weren’t made public until 2002, while scientist Oleg Gazenko has previously expressed remorse over her death and admitted they didn’t learn enough about animals in space to warrant her sacrifice.