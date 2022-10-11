Marvel Just Revealed Major MCU Phase 5 and 6 Delays

Except…that date was previously claimed by Marvel’s highly-anticipated reboot of Fantastic Four, which now shifts to Feb. 14. 2025 and effectively drags the start of Phase 6 with it. An untitled film already scheduled for that date has now been booted to Nov. 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Secret Wars jumps from that Nov. 7 slot all the way to May 1, 2026, while a previously unknown movie scheduled for that latter date has been removed from the schedule (no biggie, since we didn’t know it was there anyway).

For now, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty remains in its May 2, 2025 berth. Given that the two Avengers films are likely telling one huge two-part story, they’re now following the Infinity Wars/Endgame roadmap of coming out a year apart.

Other upcoming films untouched (so far) by this upheaval include the rest of the 2023 titles (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels), plus Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024) and Thunderbolts (July 25, 2024).

But this does leave Marvel without a fall 2023 release, and also does not account for the bulk of Phase 6, which is still largely an enigma. Also unknown at this point is whether any of the upcoming TV series, which include Loki season 2, Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos, will be affected, since the MCU is based around most of its properties interlocking to some extent.

On top of everything else, unconfirmed rumors are hinting that a new Spider-Man movie could be in the works for July 2024, which would add another massive title onto what some have suggested is an already maxed-out production slate for a stretched-thin Marvel CCO Kevin Feige and his team. The next Marvel release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, arrives on Nov. 11, 2022.