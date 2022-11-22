Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Big Problem with Marvel

Quentin Tarantino and Marvel Studios have been linked frequently in the press as of late. It was only a handful of weeks ago when the mercurial auteur behind such classics like Pulp Fiction and Kill Billmentioned, almost as an aside, that a lot of filmmakers are waiting for superhero movies to fail; he’s also been recently asked what comic book property he’d theoretically love to direct and make his own (it’s Marvel’s Sgt. Fury and the Howling Commandos, by the by); he’s even been prompted to state what is the worst era for Hollywood movies, and his answer was a toss up between the 1980s, ‘50s, and today. While he didn’t say it at the time, it seemed likely that Marvel Studios movies played a large role in his view of the modern Hollywood landscape. How could it not?

Now Tarantino has put a finer point on his issue with the current age of mega-franchises and intellectual property obsession. Speaking with 2 Bears, 1 Podcast (via Mediaite), Tarantino reminded listeners that he grew up a voracious reader of Marvel comics and if the Marvel Cinematic Universe had existed back in his youth in the ‘80s, he probably would’ve dug those movies a lot more then. But the problem is that studios are putting almost their entire infrastructure and resources around the Marvel machine and its copycats right now, making it near impossible for a young filmmaker to come up like Tarantino did in the ‘90s by making original and distinct films with a new style or voice. Those types of movies are certainly not dominating the zeitgeist.

“Look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid,” Tarantino said. “There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my 20s, I would totally be fucking happy and totally love them. I mean, they wouldn’t be the only movies being made. They would be those movies amongst other movies. But, you know, I’m almost 60, so yeah. No, I’m not quite as excited about them.”

He continued, “My only axe to grind against them is they’re the only things that seem to be made. And they’re the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement amongst a fanbase or even for the studio making them. That’s what they’re excited about. So it’s just the fact that they are the entire representation of this era of movies right now. There’s not really much room for anything else. That’s my problem.”