Best Marvel Snap Decks You Have to Try

Marvel Snap is the perfect gateway drug for CCG fans who find Hearthstone too intimidating and in-person Magic: The Gathering tournaments can be too…well…you know. Snap is easy to learn, quick to play, and the game’s “escape” feature and limited, but charming, emoji palette keep the leveling grind refreshingly non-toxic.

Despite the CCG title’s welcoming simplicity and wholesomeness, it still features enough mechanics under the hood to make mastering the game a true challenge. What’s more, simply plugging in recommended decks isn’t going to teach you the lessons you need to learn to figure out which cards and strategies are the best for you.

With each new unlock comes an increasing amount of deck variability that forces you to think about new ways to play. That being the case, we’re going to give you two great decks to learn and build from for each major stage of the game. You’ll still need to learn the subtleties of the game (and the unique requirements of each match) as you go along, but these decks will put you in a great position to succeed.

Tiger King Odin

The first deck you should build off the bones of your tutorial deck is this one based on the “On Reveal” mechanic, which means that a card activates its power when it’s turned over.