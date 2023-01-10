Every Marvel Movie and TV Show Coming in 2023

It ain’t easy being green, and if you felt disappointed by Captain Marvel’s Skrull storyline, Secret Invasion will be closer to the comic arc of the same name. After years out in space working with the Skrulls, Fury is pulled back into action by a rogue sect of the shape-shifting species. Like the comics, this pseudo-Nick Fury series will be a crossover of various MCU properties.

Bringing together Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), there’s also the return of Ben Mendelsohn as good-guy Skrull, Talos. Newcomers include Olivia Colman as an old ally of Fury, while Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is tipped to add more mutants to the MCU as S.W.O.R.D. head, Abigail Brand.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5

Stick in another Awesome Mix and get ready for the tears to flow because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brings James Gunn’s trilogy to a close on May 5. Announced all the way back in 2017, behind-the-scenes drama means Vol. 3 has been a long time coming. Even more so, thanks to the tease of Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock during Vol. 2’s post-credits.

The gang is (nearly) all back together, and we assume the crux of this movie will be Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), trying to track down the alternate reality version of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who ran off at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

It’s unclear whether Adam Warlock will be a friend or foe to the team, but by the looks of it, Chukwudi Iwuji’s the High Evolutionary is the big bad with ties to Rocket’s past. Even though Bautista told GQ he’s done playing Drax the Destroyer, the trailers put a lot of focus on Rocket and Gunn saying it’s one of the MCU’s saddest movies proves it’s anyone’s guess who’ll live to scavenge space for another adventure.

What If…? Season 2 – Mid-2023

Airing in 2021, the first season of What If…? was a surprise hit of Phase 4. It was quickly commissioned for another run, which will air this year. With standout stories like Captain Carter and Marvel Zombies defining season one, we’re excited to see where the Multiverse goes next.