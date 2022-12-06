Who Will Survive Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

One thing seems certain about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn’s final installment in a trilogy centered on Marvel’s most endearing team of would-be warriors will be the last time we see this group together onscreen. Gunn himself is finished with the Guardians’ story after this movie (he’s going across the street to help get DC’s film universe back on its feet) and has strongly hinted that a number of the main characters won’t make it out of the movie alive either.

The newly released trailer certainly has a different, more somber feel to it from the ones released for the previous installments in the trilogy, and a lot of the focus is on Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper), whose origins—most likely the result of an experiment by the film’s main villain, the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji)—will be explored in more detail than before.

So with both Rocket’s life and, in all probability, the fate of the universe at stake, which of the Guardians won’t stick around? Who will die an honorable, highly emotional death onscreen, and who will survive even if their contractual obligation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete? Let’s make some educated guesses.

Rocket Raccoon

We should begin by noting that all of the current Guardians are alive and relatively well in their Marvel Comics iterations (although of course some have died and come back, because “comics”). Not that this should mean that much, as the comics and the MCU have long diverged in terms of storylines and character arcs, but occasionally the comics and the movies bend slightly toward one another.