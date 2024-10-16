Smile 2 Review: It Leaves You Frowning

Wracked with pain and limited in getting legitimate prescriptions by her substance abuse issues, Skye seeks vidicon from Lewis (Lukas Gage), who went to high school with her and her estranged best friend Gemma (Dylan Gelula). Unfortunately for Skye, Lewis is the latest host for the Smile Demon. After Lewis kills himself in grisly fashion in front of her, Skye spends the rest of the movie seeing twisting, smiling faces.

And so does the audience. Moving on from the generational mental illness metaphor from Smile, Finn wants to say something about the unrealistic pressures put on celebrities, constantly under surveillance. Smile 2 visualizes this pressure by using the same composition for what seems like 90 percent of the film: faces shot close-up and in center frame. This visual choice has potential for thematic elegance, blending theme and form by forcing the audience to stare at a person breaking down for our entertainment. In execution, however, Smile 2‘s visuals are exhausting. It takes a filmmaker as talented and misanthropic as Michael Haneke to berate the viewer for watching a movie that they did not make or even want (and even then, it’s still up for debate if Haneke pulled it off with either Funny Games).

Smile 2 falters for the same reason as its predecessor. While the idea of a trauma-fueled Smile Demon has potential, both movies deal with the issue in facile, surface level terms. Naomi Scott commits herself to playing a woman under the influence, but despite her willingness to be a raw nerve on camera, Skye Riley isn’t anything more than a poor little rich girl. The excesses of her life, from the shiny costumes to her gaudy apartment, overwhelm the viewer and make us resent their intrusion on the screen. But they never suggest that Riley is anything other than what she appears on the surface: a vapid pop star who has problems, but also far more resources to deal with them then any of the fans she politely humors.

Interesting stories have been told about uninteresting people, even those in heightened reality. But Finn undercuts any potential critique of excess by making Smile 2 equally excessive.

When not shooting his actors in center-frame close-ups, Finn does his own attention grabbing bravado shots. Joel’s pre-credit storyline is presented almost entirely in a visceral oner, something from an episode of True Detective. On more than one occasion, the camera flies through a scene and then turns upside down, constantly reminding viewers of its presence. It is hard to indict the viewers for staring at poor, beleaguered Skye when the camera won’t stop reminding us that we’re being shown these images by someone behind the scenes.

In a drama, these missteps would be distracting. But in a horror movie, the mistakes are disastrous. Smile 2 is best when it commits itself to pure horror, and the film does have some great spooks and some gory deaths. Finn proves himself adept at crafting different types of scares, ranging from stomach-churning (or, rather, stomach-ripping) gross outs to sustained suspense, to good ol’ jump scares. In the best sequence of the film, a crowd of smiling fans invade Skye’s apartment, contorting themselves like demented dancers as they invade her space and attempt to claim their pound of flesh.