Is the DC Brand Becoming Toxic?

The question thus becomes: Has the arguably lousy quality of several recent DCEU releases—Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Black Adam—turned audiences off this particular film universe? Also while the general public may not be as aware of the intricate details, has the recent drama involving Gunn and Safran’s alleged scrapping of most of the remaining elements (and cast members) from the Snyderverse iteration of DC, the continued toxic behavior of bereaved DC fans on social media, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s very visible attempt to commandeer the DC canon just made even casual fans throw up their hands and give up?

All of this came to a head in the embarrassing spectacle surrounding Henry Cavill’s brief return as Superman in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam. The whole thing was apparently willed into existence by Johnson, who was intent on setting up at the very least his own corner of the DC universe in which his Black Adam and Cavill’s Kal-El could go mano a mano.

But Gunn and Safran had other plans, telling Cavill just two months later that his services were no longer required, and telling Johnson a short time later that his wouldn’t be either. With some reports suggesting Black Adam stands to lose as much as $150 million for Warner Bros. (Johnson has disputed these claims on social media), we don’t see a future in which that character fights the IRS, let alone the last son of Krypton.

With Cavill and Johnson out, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 canceled, and the fate of Snyderverse charter members Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), and Ezra Miller (the Flash) uncertain—although Gunn has denied rumors that all of the old guard will be recast—a number of fans online, many of them still clinging to the hopeless “restore the SnyderVerse” quest, have already begun calling for Gunn’s head (often in typically classless terms).

Gunn himself addressed the issue in a Twitter thread earlier this week, saying that he and Safran “were aware” that certain fans could be “uproarious and unkind, to say the least,” while adding, “Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions.”

Let’s face facts: the DC universe as previously configured was broken. With three different actors playing Batman in already released or upcoming films, plus different iterations of characters like Joker, Superman, Flash, and others scattered across both the big and small screen, and almost none of it moving forward in a cohesive fashion, David Zaslav had the right to say, “We’re gonna blow this up and start over again.” (What you think of his other creative and commercial decisions are another matter.)