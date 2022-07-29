What Ben Affleck’s Batman Return in Aquaman 2 Says About the Snyderverse

More knotty is the case of The Flash star Ezra Miller, who plays a couple of Barry Allens in the upcoming movie. Miller has been accused of numerous crimes over the past months, and their behavior seems to have grown more erratic in the last few months. Despite occasional calls to replace Miller with another actor, such as CW Barry Allen Grant Gustin or The Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page, Miller remains in the role. But WB reportedly has no intention to work with them again.

That leaves Momoa, Affleck, and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot as the remaining members of the cinematic Justice League created by Snyder. Alongside Miller, Momoa appeared in the final episode of Peacemaker, confirming that show’s connection to the rest of the DCEU. But as is often the case, Peacemaker carries over only some of the characters, ignoring the tone and even plot mechanics of the Snyder movies. The same is true of the two Wonder Woman films directed by Patty Jenkins, James Wan’s blockbuster Aquaman, and even Shazam!, directed by David F. Sandberg.

These movies don’t so much restore the Snyderverse as disperse it, spreading certain elements of the original DCEU out to different movies, while ignoring those that don’t fit. Such as many of the events of the Snyder Cut, which isn’t canon with the main DCEU timeline, as the director himself made clear in 2021.

Batfleck Begins, Quits, and Returns

No actor demonstrates the Snyderverse dismissal better than Ben Affleck, whose Batman continues to appear in movies, despite his retirement claims. With his bad superhero movie Daredevil behind him (no, Hollywoodland does not count), Affleck seemed enthusiastic when he joined Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. When Justice League encountered problems, Affleck brought on Chris Terrio, screenwriter of Academy Award winner Argo. Affleck even planned to star in and direct The Batman, originally intended to pit his older Batman against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

But after Justice League followed Batman v Superman with even worse critical and commercial reception, Affleck decided the hang up the cape. He first announced his intention to leave the universe early in the production of The Batman. However, when Snyder received funding to complete his version of Justice League, Affleck reprised his role as Batman to film a conversation with Martian Manhunter and the extended “Knightmare” sequence. At the time, Affleck stated The Flash would be his final go as Batman. But Momoa’s Instagram suggests otherwise. So what’s the deal? Why can’t Affleck quit the Batman?

As in most cases, the simplest reason is the probably most correct – it appears that he likes working with Snyder and Momoa and is happy to join them on these smaller projects. Second, early reports indicated that Keaton would be the Batman showing up in Aquaman, but because The Flash has been delayed out of 2022 — meaning there is no longer an explanation for how Keaton’s Bruce is in the DCEU — WB seems to have replaced Keaton’s scenes with Affleck. Keaton was initially planned for a cameo, so Affleck’s appearance will likely not be substantive, meaning that he need not make a large commitment to the role.