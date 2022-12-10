What Does the Future of DC Movies Look Like?

Reeves is already writing The Batman 2 and that’s going to go forward, as is Phillips’ Joker sequel. The latter has an October 2024 release date, and the earliest we expect to see The Batman 2 is 2025. If anything, without a star or director attached yet, the Superman movie could end up in development hell for a while, especially if DC plans to move ahead with a new iteration of the traditional Superman (more on that in a moment).

The bottom line is that there are six DC-based movies that are going to come out between now and 2025, with the four due out next year all part of the current DC Extended Universe as it exists now. So before Gunn and Safran can start fresh, with whatever that entails, those four films at least have to get out the door. Since Joker and The Batman exist in their own standalone universes (for now, anyway), they can theoretically do their own thing while the new DC universe takes shape.

A Soft Reboot?

Here’s an idea (and full marks to Den of Geek editor-in-chief Mike Cecchini for gaming this out): what if Warner Bros./DC flipped the release of The Flash (due out June 16, 2023) and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (set for December 25, 2023)?

And then what if the studio used the extra time afforded The Flash for more reshoots that could lead to some sort of reset/reboot for the universe?

We already know that The Flash will delve into the mysteries of the multiverse, with multiple Flashes and Batmen, along with other DC superheroes and villains (alive and dead), making encore appearances. While we don’t know how the film in its current version (which is still not locked) shakes out in the end, having some more time would perhaps allow Gunn, Safran, director Andy Muschietti, and Warner Bros. execs the chance to make the movie more of a solid endpoint for the DCEU as it stands now.

From what little we can glean, any impact by making the date switch on the second Aquaman movie should be minimal. But a rejiggering of the multiverse in The Flash would open the door for whatever comes next, meaning whatever Gunn and Safran map out for the next decade of DC movies.