Guide to the Weirdest Spider-Men in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Spider-Man: One More Day retconned the Peter/MJ marriage out of existence, but thanks to the multiverse, such ideas are not gone forever. During the 2015 Secret Wars event, we got Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows. In this continuity, Peter and MJ remained together and raised a daughter. Over time, Mary Jane would get her own super suit that would help her copy Spider-Man’s powers.

Unfortunately, “Spider-Mom” being in proximity makes Spider-Man weaker. I doubt we’ll see that plot point show up in the movie, since she looks to be more of an Easter egg.

Earth X Spider-Man

Going over the plot of Earth X and its follow-ups would take all day. What’s important is that Peter is middle-aged and has let himself go. Mary Jane is long dead and their daughter Mayday Parker rocks the Venom symbiote. Everyone on Earth has powers and when you add it all together, Peter is kind of a bitter guy. Thankfully, he is able to turn it all around and even takes up Luke Cage’s offer to join his police force.

Peter does not wear a Spider-Man mask when policing, but (and you’ll have to take our word for this one) his uniform is almost exactly like that of the crossing guard in the trailer. Similarly, this Peter did start wearing a crappy Spider-Man Halloween costume, making him look an awful lot like the overweight Spider-Man who pops up in the trailer a couple of times.

Is that Spidey…with a paper bag on his head? Yes, and he’s not alone!

The Bombastic Bag-Man

As we all know, Spider-Man went through a phase in his career where he wore black tights that wanted to eat people’s faces. He didn’t realize this at first and figured he was just wearing some kickass alien tech as opposed to the symbiote we would all come to know and loathe as Venom. Once he started second-guessing his iconic black costume, he visited the Fantastic Four for analysis. As Reed realized, “Oh crap, your tights want to eat people’s faces!” they ripped that baby off with a sonic blast ASAP.

Problem was, Spider-Man still had to go home and all he had on him was some tighty-whiteys. Symbiote or not, he just lost the clothes he walked in with. The Human Torch, always up for being a dick to Spider-Man, hooked him up with this costume. It’s a Fantastic Four uniform complete with a paper bag mask and a “KICK ME” sign on the back. The idea that there’s a Peter Parker in the multiverse who wants to keep this look going just raises so many questions.