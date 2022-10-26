Ever since DC attempted to launch a cinematic universe with 2013’s Man of Steel, the internet has had opinions. For some, Zack Snyder‘s brooding approach signaled a more mature take on superheroes, a welcome contrast to the MCU. For others, his movies lacked the intelligence or sophistication to justify his rather humorless take, an unwelcome contrast to the MCU. Even as Snyder moved away from the center of DC movies, allowing directors such as James Wan, Patty Jenkins, and David F. Sandberg tell in-universe stories, while Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips got to pursue their own visions with The Batman and Joker, the internet chirped on.

So it should be no surprise that the establishment of new heads of the DCEU has earned a range of responses from the internet. It’s long been known that new head of Warner Bros./Discovery David Zaslav has been looking for a Kevin Feige-type figure to guide the DCEU, and decisions such as shelving Batgirl have only raised the need for a strong hand at the wheel. But few expected Zaslav to choose James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy MCU movies and of The Suicide Squad, and producer Peter Safran to get the job — least of all, people on the internet.

Some were thrilled with the decision, praising Gunn as a director with both a creative vision and a true love for the characters, as evidenced by his use of C-listers Groot, King Shark, and Peacemaker. “They needed a fan who’s also a great storyteller to run this company like Feige. Gunn is both and more,” wrote one @DanielRPK. Although some have worried that Gunn’s irreverent and sometimes crude approach to superheroes may clash with squeaky-clean characters like Superman and Wonder Woman, user @D4hz4hn reminds fans that Gunn “himself turned down doing a Superman reboot when WB first hired him.” In fact, several users echoed this sentiment, suggesting that Gunn and Safran will give the job to the right creators, rather than having Gunn do everything himself.

This is great I've always said James Gunn knows the comics better than anyone. Even the most obscure of characters. He'll do great. They needed a fan who's also a great storyteller to run this company like Feige. Gunn is both and more https://t.co/c3rGPZEhKo — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 25, 2022

James Gunn himself turned down doing a Superman reboot when WB first hired him so I think he's smart enough to know which characters actually fit his style and which dont — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) October 25, 2022

*Deep breath*



-No James Gunn won't fill every film with poop jokes, or turn the DCEU into the MCU.

-He knows DC's success is in being different. He came to the DCEU to do different things.

-He publicly supported the Ayer Cut.

-He knows his strengths; he turned down Superman. — ᴘᴜᴅ333 (@pud333) October 25, 2022

The Guardians movies are in the top 5 best things the MCU’s put out.



James Gunn was offered and declined Superman. Not his strength.



The duo are likely not gonna plot out the universe or anything, they’re likely just gonna make it easier for creatives to make stuff. https://t.co/1hk9aAKEH1 — Mauricio | Browntable  (@Browntable_Ent) October 25, 2022

James Gunn becoming the leader of DC is a fever dream. There is no one more than him who knows the comics and these characters better. — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) October 25, 2022

Given Gunn’s work with other fan-favorite projects, some immediately called for DC Universe heroes to crossover with other characters. Spider-Man and Fantastic Four comic book writer Dan Slott posted a screenshot from an old team-up between Scooby-Doo and Batman and Robin, asking, “what are the chances of getting a live-action version of THIS?” Many saw this change in leadership as an opportunity for seemingly canceled projects to see the light of day, which lead to calls for more Harley Quinn movies starring Margot Robbie, Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glenn Powell as Green Lantern Hal Jordan, and, of course, a cut of Suicide Squad from original director David Ayer.