What’s Next for Henry Cavill: Warhammer, House of the Dragon, MCU, James Bond Rumors

Warhammer 40K

The first is much closer than you think, with The Hollywood Reporter revealing that Amazon is closing in on the rights to dystopian sci-fi RPG franchise Warhammer 40,000 and has attached Cavill to star/executive produce. This would, of course, let Cavill indulge his love of all things geeky. In the past, the actor has defended his love of painting his Warhammer figures and even described a live-action Warhammer 40,000 as his dream project to Empire back in 2021.

Whatever route the Warhammer 40,000 series takes, it’ll take some serious budget. In the Empire interview, Cavill said, “It needs to be handled to a Lord of the Rings level. And if it’s not, I’ll be massively disappointed.” Games Workshop has been particularly protective of the IP when it comes to live-action adaptations, but considering Dungeons & Dragons is getting a big screen revival via the Chris Pine-led Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it’s about time Warhammer was introduced to the mainstream.

It’s not just the general public backing Cavill Warhammer. Following the DCEU fallout and before the Amazon news, The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli tweeted, “Hey Henry, f**k it, let’s make a Warhammer movie/limited series. Kind regards, Rahul.” This picked up a lot of traction, with Doctor Strange screenwriter C. Robert Cargill volunteering to pen the script. At the time, Kohli and Cargill weren’t actually linked to Amazon’s series. Still, this sounds like a terrific trio to bring the story to life. Perhaps Amazon should take note.

House of the Dragon Rumor

Could Cavill hold the fort at Winterfell as Cregan Stark in House of the Dragon? That’s just one of the many Game of Thrones universe fan casts and rumors circling the actor. Beyond Cregan, fans have also tapped Cavill to play a young Robert Baratheon in a version of Robert’s Rebellion. Mark Addy famously played “the Drunk King” during his twilight on Game of Thrones, but with multiple spin-offs in the works, Cavill could definitely play Robert in his glory days. Conveniently, others have tipped him as the perfect Aegon the Conqueror to give House of the Dragon its own prequel.

Beyond fan casting, there was an actual rumor going around in 2022 suggesting Cavill could be setting sail for the Seven Kingdoms for House of the Dragon season 2, although who Cavill might play remained a mystery at the time. But responding to the House of the Dragon rumors, Cavill told the Happy Sad Confused Podcast, “I think it would be cool to be in Westeros, I really do. I don’t think there’s a place for me in there, though.” Unless he’s being coy, it doesn’t sound like conversations have taken place.

James Bond Speculation

We’ve already seen Cavill play suave spies in The Man From U.N.C.L.E. and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and now that his diary is free, he could finally make good on those many calls for him to play James Bond in the next 007 movie. Daniel Craig is officially out, and while everyone from Idris Elba to Richard Madden has found their name in the mix, Cavill comes up time and again.