Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: The Song, Adam Warlock, High Evolutionary, Gamora, and More!

This appropriately named band was trying to bring a little ‘70s glam rock swagger to the grunge era, with a look and sound that owed more to David Bowie and Roxy Music than their peers. Their whole aesthetic is perfect for a Guardians movie, and now that Peter has a Zune MP3 player, loaded up with decades’ worth of tunes he hasn’t heard yet, we’re likely looking at a very different Awesome Mix for this film than we saw in the first two.

Oh, and speaking of David Bowie…

THE BOWIE

One thing everyone should know, just in case you didn’t watch The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (and if you didn’t, get going! It’s wonderful!), is that the team’s new ship is named “The Bowie.” As in the legendary David Bowie, whose blazing “Moonage Daydream” appeared on the first Awesome Mix and who James Gunn once hoped would appear in a Guardians flick. Unfortunately, the Starman was called from this plane of existence in 2016, so this cool ship will have to stand as his MCU tribute

ADAM WARLOCK

Will Poulter is Adam Warlock, a character that most of us expected would have been introduced in order to play a role in Infinity War and Endgame, given how pivotal his role in the comics that inspired those films are. Holy moley were we “Mephisto in WandaVision” levels of wrong.

Warlock was teased in one of the post-credits scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and at one point was set for actual inclusion in that film. Because of how drastic a departure from the comics that film’s Ayesha was (who is also tied to Warlock), and because Adam Warlock’s early comics appearances are absolutely bonkers, just this side of incomprehensible space Jesus metaphors, it’s a very safe bet that he’ll be reinvented pretty thoroughly for the MCU. Also, in the comics, he had the Soul Gem embedded in his forehead, and we’ve speculated recently that he could be the way for these reality warping stones to make their way back to the screen, and he does seem to be rocking some kind of stone in this trailer.

GAMORA IS BACK

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the original Gamora was killed and eventually her younger self appeared in the MCU. This version of Gamora exists prior to the first Guardians of the Galaxy and she therefore has no interest in Star-Lord and the rest. She has kept her distance in the team’s other MCU appearances, but the trailer shows that she will be rejoining them in some fashion.