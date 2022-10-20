Black Adam: What That Wild Post-Credits Scene Means For The DCEU

But since Amanda Waller is nothing if not always prepared, she was ready for exactly that response, and tells him that she can call in folks “not from this planet” to stop him if necessary. “Send them all,” Adam smirks. Waller doesn’t need to send them all. She just needs one man. A Man of Steel.

Wait a second, how come Waller can call in Superman whenever she wants? Well, don’t forget, ARGUS is a government agency that monitors all superhumans, The Suicide Squad is only one branch, a secret black ops wing of what they do. Just as Waller clearly had Hawkman on speed dial, it stands to reason that Superman, who works closely with the government, would be available to her, as well.

Henry Cavill is Back as Superman

Unlike other recent Superman “cameos” that were essentially headless torsos since Henry Cavill was either unavailable to return or, according to recent reports, was actively being blocked from returning by outgoing Warner Bros. executive Walter Hamada. But now he’s back, and if Dwayne Johnson has anything to say about it, he’s back for real this time…and this won’t be the last time Superman and Black Adam meet. Not only that, Superman’s cameo here cements what Waller’s appearance and the film’s ties to The Suicide Squad already established: this movie takes place firmly in the mainline DCEU that began with Man of Steel, continued through Justice League, and beyond.

Heck, even Superman’s dialogue in this scene is a reference to Man of Steel! “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous,” Superman tells Black Adam. While he could be referring to General Zod from that first movie, or even Steppenwolf from Justice League, in true Superman fashion, he’s probably taking a dry, self-deprecating shot at himself. After all, Man of Steel was very much about a movie learning about an alien in their midst and the fact that his presence brought a more hostile force down on the planet.

I recently spoke with Dwayne Johnson, and he told me that it was always the intention for this movie to give fans what they want from a DC movie, and one of those things was Cavill’s return as Superman.

“It’s a new era in the DC Universe…and also a new era of listening to the fans,” Johnson says. “I may not be able to do everything that the fans want, but they’re always gonna know moving forward from us on this side of Black Adam and this side of the DC Universe, that we’re always gonna listen to them.”