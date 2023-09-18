David Lynch’s Original Dune Ending Would Have Been a Lot Weirder (and Better)

In the finished film, Dune does not so much end as it runs out of footage. The way it plays out is Kyle MacLachlan’s boyish hero Paul Atreides, now with glowing cerulean eyes, defeats the film’s villains, José Ferrer as Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV and the pop musician Sting as a spiky-haired youth in revolt. Paul is then crowned emperor of the universe while declaring he speaks with the voice of God. As he states, “One cannot go against the Word of God,” the skies open and for the first time in Arrakis’ history, rains fall from the heavens in such a deluge that the film’s closing credits are set against footage of a sea’s rolling waves—suggesting Paul’s will turned Arrakis into a paradise. Paul’s little sister Alia Atreides (Alicia Witt) even gilds the lily with the final line of the movie: “And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!”

Dune ends on the literal declaration that Paul is a messiah who will bring peace and prosperity to Arrakis and the universe, and cuts to black before the characters (or the audience) have time to really process what just occurred. To call it a departure from Herbert’s novel is an understatement. On the page, Paul’s messianic complex is something to be feared, particularly in later installments of the literary series. He also cannot make it rain on command. However, as Evry reveals in both his book and in a new video he’s assembled from early discarded storyboards on the production, it wasn’t the ending Lynch wanted either…

As you can see in Evry’s above storyboard footage, Lynch’s earlier vision for Dune was something altogether more metaphysical. He even storyboarded what might be best described as a spiritual awakening or epiphany, with the camera flying into Paul’s eye (which we see briefly in the finished film), only to enter his mind’s eye, which is a cacophony of surrealist imagery. The evolved (and deformed) Space Guild navigators we met at the beginning of the film, and which implicitly seem to control the galaxy (as it is they who control the emperor), are reduced to angelic maggots pouring from Paul’s eyes; the faces of revelation appear to him in the countenances of Alia and his mother Lady Jessica (Francesca Annis) as they in turn are submerged into the water of his dreams; and finally at the end of it all, a glowing gold lotus flower promises serenity.

Evry suggests this ending is truer to Lynch’s artistic impulses, contrasting it directly to Twin Peaks, as well as a clearer example of what the auteur wanted to do with Herbert’s novel.

“Just looking at the boards, it’s very clear that this is a transcendental [revelation],” Evry says. “This is Paul transcending himself and all these disparate elements, like Jessica and Alia, and the navigators, and all this stuff coming together to turn him into what he is at the end of the film.”

Evry also notes the golden lotus flower, an important image in Herbert’s second novel in the series, Dune Messiah, was crucial to Lynch’s vision for the ending of the film. “In all the drafts of the scripts that I read, only a little bit [of the ending] goes in Lynch’s scripts,” Evry explains, “a little bit about the light going off into infinity and the golden lotus at the end. Almost every draft ended with the golden lotus, even to the point where it felt almost shoehorned into the last draft. When he had to make it rain, he makes it rain, and then you see a golden lotus. It’s like Lynch was really trying to get this golden lotus into the movie. It was important to him.”