Dune 2: The Missing Book Characters Cut From the Movie

Harra

In the book, after Paul defeats Jamis, he learns that not only has he won the respect of the Fremen, he’s also won Jamis’ wife, Harra. Upon arriving at Sietch Tabr, Paul is told that Harra and Jamis’ two sons are now for Paul to take care of. At least until he decides he doesn’t want them.

Dune: Part Two picks up basically right after the death of Jamis, but at no point is it ever revealed that Jamis had a wife. In fairness, Harra doesn’t impact the plot too much, but, she is an example of a Fremen who both honors her people’s rules and is also a bit suspicious of Paul. Because the movie makes a clear distinction between Fremen who believe in old superstitions and those who don’t, someone like Harra, who isn’t extreme in any direction, could have been an interesting addition to the cast.

Count Fenring

In Dune: Part Two, Léa Seydoux brilliantly plays Lady Margot Fenring, a Bene Gesserit who seduces Austin Butler’s Feyd-Rautha as part of a larger plan. This represents the first time Lady Margot has ever been in a Dune adaptation, which is a huge cause for celebration. Her shifty husband, Count Fenring is nowhere in sight, however. Did this version of Dune need Count Fenring? Perhaps not. But, in the book, Count Fenring represents two major plot points which the new movie also deals with: The Bene Gesserit breeding program and Paul’s prescience. In the book, Fenring is a kind of dead-end with the Bene Gesserit program, mostly because he’s sterile and unable to continue a bloodline. (This is part of the reason why Lady Fenring seduces Feyd.)

Later in the Dune series, the notion that human beings need to hide themselves from prescience is a huge deal. Count Fenring is the first major Dune character to be invisible to Paul’s visions. Perhaps he’ll pop up in a potential Dune 3?

Thufir Hawat

In Dune: Part One, the Mentat Thufir Hawat was played by Stephen McKinley Henderson. But in Dune: Part Two, he’s nowhere in sight. The audience has to assume that this integral member of House Atreides was killed in the Harkonnen invasion. But, in the book, Thufir is captured by the Harkonnens and forced to work for them. This plot point creates a ton of intrigue, as the Thufir from the book plays both sides against each other, and occasionally feeds the Harkonnens false information.

With so many plot points happening at once, it makes a bit of sense that Thufir couldn’t fit into the tapestry of Dune: Part Two. But, because he was such a big part of House Atreides, it’s still a little sad not to see him, even for an instant as a new duke takes the throne of their great house.