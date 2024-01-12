Lost Dune II Script Promised a Way More David Lynch Experience

Like the piscine Guild Navigator who gets wheeled out in a tank at the start of the movie, David Lynch‘s adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel Dune is neither fish nor fowl. Lynch gets to play with some rather dense world-building, but Herbert’s critique of charismatic leaders gets pushed to the side while the demands of ’80s sci-fi fantasy don’t allow the director to create what would later become his signature dream states. As a result, Lynch’s Dune pleased no one, least of all Lynch himself. And while the film has its fans, especially in light of Denis Villeneuve‘s more faithful blockbuster, it remains an outlier in both Lynch’s oeuvre and in the history of Dune adaptations.

Still, the legend goes that if studio meddling and post-production issues not come to bear, Lynch would have been able to put more of his stamp on the sequel Dune II. Although many knew that Lynch initially planned to make a second and even third movie in the franchise, adapting the Herbert novels Dune Messiah and Children of Dune, we’ve known little about what those movies would actually look like.

But thanks to a partial copy of the Dune II script recently recovered by Max Evry, author of A Masterpiece in Disarray: David Lynch’s Dune—An Oral History, we can see what Lynch had in mind. Writing for Wired, Evry revealed that he found a copy of the “half-script” written by Lynch among Herbert’s archives at California State University, Fullerton. Although not yet finished, the script showed what Lynch intended for his take on Dune Messiah.

Released in 1969, Dune Messiah follows the reign of now-Emperor Paul Atreides (portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan in the Lynch movie and by Timothée Chalamet in the latest version), who has accepted his role as the messiah Muad’Dib and leads a bloody jihad across the galaxy. Some of Paul’s old reluctance still remains, but his gift of pre-cognition makes him certain that his path is the best for humanity despite the millions of lives lost.