Dune 3: What Happens Next in Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah

Hayt becomes a key part in the conspirators’ move against Paul, especially after Chani’s death (more on that in a minute.). When Chani’s death triggers Hayt’s programming to kill Paul, it’s his relationship with Alia, as much as Duncan’s admiration for Paul, that stays the blade. By proving himself loyal, Hayt/Duncan joins with Alia to take stewardship of the Empire for Paul’s children, as Paul finally walks into the desert to be consumed by Shai-Hulud (i.e. sandworms).

The Children of Dune

To those first encountering Herbert’s story through the Villeneuve movies, Paul’s treatment of Chani in Dune: Part Two might be upsetting. He spends the whole movie promising her that they’ll stay together, only to ditch her for Irulan the first chance he gets to secure a political alliance. Dune: Part Two ends with a furious Chani wrapping a blue headband around her head and storming away.

That blue headband may not mean much to most viewers, but it means everything to the Fremen. When she adopts the color, Chani signals that she is pregnant, presumably with a child that she and Paul will name after his father. However, the timeline gets fuzzy here. Chani and Paul’s first child, Leto II the Elder, is meant to die in the Harkonnen attacks on the Fremen sietches in the novel Dune, but this character is never introduced in Villeneuve’s adaptation, which condenses the timespan of Paul’s journey to mere months on Arrakis as opposed to years. It’s understandable, as there just isn’t enough time to add little Leto to an already stacked ensemble cast.

In Dune the book, the death of Paul’s son serves an important character beat, and not just because it further justifies his anger against the Harkonnens. Throughout Dune Messiah, Paul and Chani try to conceive another child, an heir to continue Atreides rule once Paul is gone. But Irulan resents Paul for not mating with her. A vengeful Irulan secretly gives Chani contraceptives, which prevent her from getting pregnant again, creating tension in Chani’s relationship with Paul and undermining his standing with the Fremen.

Midway through Dune Messiah, Chani reverts to traditional Fremen conception methods, thus avoiding Irulan’s poison, and gives birth to twins, Ghanima and Leto II the Younger. Like Alia before them, the twins have adult consciousness at birth and the genetic memory to recall the thoughts and memories of everyone before them. However, their coming signals a change for Paul. His prescience showed him the death of Chani and the birth of Ghanima. It showed him nothing of Leto II, signaling a change in the path of the universe beyond his vision. The revelation gives Paul a way out of the world he’s created, allowing him to die in the desert a man.

All of these plot points have huge ramifications for the future of the Dune franchise. In particular, Leto II is arguably the most important character in the series, as he becomes the sandworm/human hybrid and tyrant of the galaxy in the third book Children of Dune and the fourth book God Emperor of Dune.