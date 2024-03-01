Dune 2 Ending Explained

… And in the long run, for all her imperious pretensions, Mohiam might be proven to have a point. Paul’s gift of precognition allows him to foresee a grim future. If he embraces his role as a messiah for the Fremen, he will lead them to a genocidal bloodlust inflicted across the known universe. He resists that destiny for much of Dune: Part Two, but after drinking from the Water of Life like his mother, an even more empowered Paul succumbs to his worst instincts. He becomes the Fremen’s Lisan al Gaib and not only satisfyingly rides down the Emperor’s elite Sardaukar forces with Sandworms, but he also doesn’t lift a finger at all when his Fremen yearn for greener worlds to slaughter. In fact, he tells his armies to lead the other great houses of the Imperium (and all the civilian populations on their homewards) “to paradise.”

A hell of a euphemism for annihilation.

Breaking the Imperium with a Knife’s Edge

Paul’s ego-trip is all well and good, but the actual mechanics of why the Emperor bent the knee to the mad prophet of the desert, and how Paul will exert power over the rest of the universe, might be a little harder to discern if you haven’t read the book. So how exactly did Paul gain the throne because of a knife fight with Elvis?

For starters, the actual rationale for the knife fight is different from the novel. In the book, Paul crosses blades with Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) because the latter invokes the ritual of “Kanly.” Essentially a fancy term for mortal combat, Kanly is a sacred right meant to end a blood feud between great houses with a death. For the record, Lady Jessica and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin’s character) think Paul partaking in a duel to the death is madness at this point. He’s already won the war. But duel they do.

In the film though, it seems the ritual’s context is changed so that it is an act which confirms House Atreides’ conquest of House Corrino and the throne, with Feyd-Rautha fighting as the Emperor’s champion. In some ways, this is a smart move by Villeneuve and his co-writers. On the page, Paul’s gift of prophecy reveals it doesn’t matter at that point if he wins or loses. If he dies, he will be considered a martyr whose spirit will still lead the jihad; if he wins… well, the jihad’s coming anyway! By contrast in the movie, the duel is fought to canonize his victory over the Emperor.

In any event, Paul and the Fremen still had the whole universe over the barrel because, as Chalemet says in the movie, “He who can destroy a thing, can control a thing.” Spice melange, it must be remembered, is what makes interstellar travel possible in this universe. Without spice, the Guild navigators (members of the monopoly who controls space travel) will not be able to fly their ships. Spice also is what allows the wealthy and elite to live long past natural timeframes, with the Emperor being well over 100, for example. When Paul reveals he will destroy the spice unless he is essentially made king, it is representatives of the Spacing Guild who first acquiesce to Muad’Dib’s demands. Without the Guild’s support, the Emperor loses the throne in a flash.