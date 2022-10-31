The Witcher Theory Could Explain Why Henry Cavill Left Netflix Series

This weekend, fans of Netflix’s The Witcher were given surprising news about the series’ future. The Witcher is officially returning for a fourth season, but star Henry Cavill is not returning as Geralt of Rivia. Instead Hunger Games actor Liam Hemsworth is stepping into the role. Both actors posted about the change on Instagram, offering little information on the reason for the casting change.

To say that fans were distraught to hear that Henry Cavill is no longer playing Geralt is an understatement. While some believe that Cavill’s return as Superman and the scheduling conflicts that may ensue is the primary reason for his departure, others aren’t convinced that Cavill wouldn’t find some way to make both roles work. Fans are noting Cavill’s love of the character and the source material, stating that there must be something going on behind the scenes that would cause him to take this opportunity to move on from the show.

henry cavill has been fighting the show-runners for years and it looks like he finally gave up his fight 😢 pic.twitter.com/2E7nlAKtgK — ariel 🪴 (@cursedhat) October 29, 2022

Henry Cavill's one condition wasn't met…



And now the walking Witcher encyclopedia (as his co-stars described his knowledge & passion of the books/games) is done. pic.twitter.com/k7a83bWPTL — Michael (@LegacyKillaHD) October 30, 2022

Since The Witcher premiered on Netflix in 2019, it has been pretty well known that Henry Cavill is a huge fan of the video games as well as the book series that the show is based on. But it seems as though some of the other creatives behind the scenes may not share this love of the source material. In a recent Instagram Q&A, former series producer Beau DeMayo shared that some of The Witcher’s writers “were not [fans] or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.)” According to DeMayo, this lack of respect is “a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you’re allowed to add to its legacy.”

Given that Cavill has been referred to as an on-set “Witcher bible” by costar Freya Allan, it makes sense that a series with a writing staff who actively mocked the work they were adapting might not be something he’d want to come back to. According to Allan, Cavill would also use his Witcher expertise to make suggestions during filming. She says that “We’d be doing a scene and he’ll say ‘I think it should include this line, because this line is from the books.’ He’s definitely a nerd, but he definitely owns that, which is cool.”