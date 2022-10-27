Henry Cavill Fans Think He Should Play This Classic Game of Thrones Character

This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

With news of Henry Cavill returning as Superman circling the internet, fans of the actor have taken to Twitter to share another mythical figure they would love to see the actor play – Aegon the Conqueror. Fans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon will recognize Aegon the Conqueror as the legendary first king of Westeros. He is the man who united six out of the seven kingdoms and brought order to the land. Even though Aegon the Conqueror may not carry as much pop-culture mythos as Superman does in the real world, he is still a legendary figure who has been built up for years in these series as a hero of Westeros.

Since Henry Cavill is trending, if you could cast him in any role as a future Targaryen, who would you pick? For me? Aegon the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/aYvih4rRUV — GameofThrones Quotes (@ASOIAFQuotesGOT) October 24, 2022

The Birth of Dragon.



Story of Aegon the Conqueror. HENRY Cavill as Aegon Targaryen, the first of his name protector of the realm ❤️ Balerion, the Black dread at the back ❤️#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/yokpcDI9yu — Badrul Hasan Zihad (@zihadhasan85) October 22, 2022

According to King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) in House of the Dragon, Aegon I didn’t seek out to conquer Westeros because of power or ambition, but rather because he had a dream that a Targaryen must rule and unite all of Westeros if the realm is to be prepared for the return of the White Walkers. The Targaryen Dynasty as we know it was formed because of Aegon I and his dream.

Because Aegon I’s reign occurs so early in Westerosi history, any inclusion of the character in House of the Dragon would have to be through flashbacks. Since House of the Dragon has already utilized time jumps to propel its story forward, it isn’t entirely outside the realm of possibility for the series to then use flashbacks in season 2 or later seasons. Aegon I’s dream and prophecy are a large part of why Rhaenrya Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) hesitates to launch the realm into war after her place on the Iron Throne is taken by her younger brother Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) in the ninth and tenth episodes of season 1. She is the only one alive who truly knows what is at stake, so it would make sense for the series to further emphasize the importance of the dream by taking us back to Aegon the Conqueror.