How a Rumored Marvel Project Could Be the MCU’s Answer to The Boys

Needless to say, that gritty and political approach, combined with shocking and over the top moments and topical humor, could really allow the Squadron to stand out in comparison to the other superhero units at Marvel. The success of The Boys is also something that the MCU could ironically benefit from, allowing the studio to access the meta market as audiences look for a more realistic approach to storytelling that isn’t afraid to point out the flaws of the genre. It’s better to be in on the joke and capitalizing on the consequences than trailing behind and ignoring the essential point that the very existence of The Boys attempts to make! Plus, there’s something quite innovative and fresh about the style of the Prime series that could rejuvenate some of Marvel’s familiar tropes. But how do the Squadron Supreme fit that mold so well for Marvel?

The Origins of the Squadron Supreme

Often referred to as the Squadron Supreme of America, the group were an initial spinoff of the Squadron Sinister, who fought Earth’s mightiest heroes in The Avengers #69, which was released in 1963. It wasn’t until 1971 that the Squadron Supreme themselves would make their debut in #85 and #86 of The Avengers. Roy Thomas and John Buscema would get the credit for creating the unit, who would enjoy sporadic cameos before gaining their own limited run in 1985.

While they don’t boast that early Sinister name, the team have been portrayed as darker reflections of a range of familiar comic book heroes, sometimes masquerading as do-gooders. That’s a concept that hasn’t been touched upon in the MCU (yet) but it has set the tone for The Boys very well.

It was the Multiverse that first introduced the Squadron Supreme, with the group defending Earth-712 much in the same way that the Avengers protected Earth-616. But that wouldn’t be the only iteration of the Squadron featured over the years. In fact, multiple variations of the team have made their way to the page, often from completely different realities. Each time their roster might shift slightly, but what’s more important for their MCU future is that their goals have become corrupted in more recent interpretations.

The Lineup

Often hailing from Rocket Central in Squadron City, there are seven founding members of the team which have usually been associated with the Squadron in most variations. The water-based Amphibian provides an aquatic angle for the team. Doctor Spectrum is the cosmic hero that channels the abilities of the Power Prism. Hyperion, often classed as the leader of the group, is an overpowered force of nature and usually an Eternal. Nighthawk is a human vigilante with streel-level skills, while Power Princess is a Utopian warrior with infinite potential. Skrullian Skymaster is a shape-shifting Skrull with more advanced capabilities, and the Whizzer is the speedster of the group.

There are certainly parallels to be made between those creations and some of the most prominent figures in the conventional Marvel Universe, but for those paying attention, there’s an even more absurd connection to be made.