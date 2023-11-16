Look No Further, Pedro Pascal Would Be a Perfect Reed Richards for Marvel’s Fantastic Four

Pascal hasn’t played many scientists across his long career, but he has played many intelligent, yet distracted characters. His mostly vocal performance in The Mandalorian reveals a calculating mind, a man who needs few words to achieve his goal. “I can bring you warm, or I can bring you in cold,” he tells his mark in the series premiere, a line delivered with just the right amount of sobriety. He allows no waiver in his tone when bartering with the powerful Client (Werner Herzog) later in that episode, underscoring Din’s business-first attitude.

Pascal uses his entire body to similar ends in the premier of The Last of Us, in which Joel meets Ellie (Bella Ramsay) for the first time. Worried about an ambush, Joel keeps his gun drawn and body tense, even pointing his weapon at Ellie. When Marlene (Merle Dandridge) talks Joel into turning the gun toward her instead of Ellie, Joel flashes the younger woman a look. Pascal allows no cruelty in his glance, but he does remain serious, communicating to everyone watching that Joel has one goal in mind.

Those scenes alone prove Pascal’s ability to embody Richard’s sober approach to problem solving. However, that’s not all that Reed Richards needs to be on screen. Comic book creators who focus solely on Reed’s rational mind tend to bring out a particularly interesting aspect of the character: cold, hard logic can at times lead Mister Fantastic to the role of villain, as in Marvel’s Civil War storyline or even in the recent series Fantastic Four: Life Story, written by Mark Russell.

In these stories, Reed approaches big problems with a chilling simplicity. During Civil War, Reed solves the problem of super-beings who refused to register with the government by building an Abu Ghraib-style prison in the Negative Zone. In the alternate reality tale Life Story, the coming of Galactus so overwhelms Reed that he drives away his friends and family, becoming a laughingstock in the scientific community.

Hickman winked at this tendency among writers during his Fantastic Four run, in which the Reed Richards from Earth-616 met his multiversal counterparts in the Council of Reeds. In every single alternate universe — including the Ultimate Universe, where Reed becomes the Maker — Reed ends up the villain, following his scientific mind to horrific ends.

But the best runs remember that although Reed’s tremendous intellect distracts him, it does not overpower him. His love for his family and friends, including his guilt over what happened to Ben Grimm, drives him to find better solutions.